Sondra L. "Sandy" Tomaszkiewicz
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Tomaszkiewicz, Sondra L. "Sandy"

May 17, 1942 - September 8, 2021

Preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Florence Reedy; and sisters, Lois Hodges, June Nedrow, and Shirley Stone. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, 3 months, and 26 days, Jerry Tomaszkiewicz; children, Michael Tomaszkiewicz, Cristi (Larry) Tremel, Michelle (Randy) Lau, and Angela (Pat) Tomaszkiewicz; grandchildren, Sandy Tremel, Mark Smith, Danielle Juchartz, Johnathan and Matthew Tomaszkiewicz, Andrea Steimke, Darrell Jerome Boyer, Zach and Matissa Lau, and Levi Tomaszkiewicz; great-grandchildren, Jadin, Jasmine, Jordan, Peyton, Wyatt, Konnor, Charlotte, and Kegan; sister, Jackie Aue; nieces; nephews; and other family

VISITATION: Tuesday, September 14, from 5-7pm with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, September 15, at 10:30am at the Church. INTERMENT in St. John Cemetery. Memorials may be direct to St. John Vianney Catholic Church to be used for the Church or for Masses. For more details, see:

www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
NE
Sep
14
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
NE
Sep
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
