Tomaszkiewicz, Sondra L. "Sandy"May 17, 1942 - September 8, 2021Preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Florence Reedy; and sisters, Lois Hodges, June Nedrow, and Shirley Stone. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, 3 months, and 26 days, Jerry Tomaszkiewicz; children, Michael Tomaszkiewicz, Cristi (Larry) Tremel, Michelle (Randy) Lau, and Angela (Pat) Tomaszkiewicz; grandchildren, Sandy Tremel, Mark Smith, Danielle Juchartz, Johnathan and Matthew Tomaszkiewicz, Andrea Steimke, Darrell Jerome Boyer, Zach and Matissa Lau, and Levi Tomaszkiewicz; great-grandchildren, Jadin, Jasmine, Jordan, Peyton, Wyatt, Konnor, Charlotte, and Kegan; sister, Jackie Aue; nieces; nephews; and other familyVISITATION: Tuesday, September 14, from 5-7pm with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, September 15, at 10:30am at the Church. INTERMENT in St. John Cemetery. Memorials may be direct to St. John Vianney Catholic Church to be used for the Church or for Masses. For more details, see:BETHANY FUNERAL HOME82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com