Thomas R. Fortune
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Fortune, Thomas R.

April 14, 1935 - September 4, 2021

Thomas R. Fortune, 86, of Omaha, NE, passed away on September 4th, 2021, surrounded by family after fighting Covid-19. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Evarista (Collins) Fortune; daughter, Victoria; and son, Kevin. He is survived by wife of 60 years, Lucile (Wolff); children: Kathy Moritz (Dave), Christy Baty (Loren), Rob, Pat (Patty), Tim, and Kelly Rodgers (Dave); siblings: Paula Gallup (Bill), Michael (Julie), Richard (Rosalee), Jim (Chris), and Mary Rowe (Roger); 14 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Thursday, September 9th from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, September 10th at 10am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 20500 W. Maple Road in Elkhorn. Entombment: Calvary Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Patrick Catholic Church of Elkhorn; The SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) Foundation; or the Wounded Warrior Project.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 6 to Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 6:30p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Sep
9
Vigil
6:30p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Sep
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
20500 W. Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jean Davis
September 9, 2021
RIP COL Tom for a life well lived. I am thankful for your mentorship and guidance. Scouts Out ... "see you on the high ground".
John F Ernst Jr
Other
September 8, 2021
My condolences to Tom´s family. I met Tom when he worked at Federal Envelope. I had other friends who worked there and Tom came with them a few times to their and my favorite watering hole. A very nice man and great to talk with.
Joe Todero
September 7, 2021
Lucille - Oh my, what a shock, didn't know Tom was ill, so sorry. Will watch for memorial services. We don't get the weekly paper so didn't see a notice if there was one.
Bob & Liz Huber
School
September 7, 2021
