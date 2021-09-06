Fortune, Thomas R.
April 14, 1935 - September 4, 2021
Thomas R. Fortune, 86, of Omaha, NE, passed away on September 4th, 2021, surrounded by family after fighting Covid-19. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Evarista (Collins) Fortune; daughter, Victoria; and son, Kevin. He is survived by wife of 60 years, Lucile (Wolff); children: Kathy Moritz (Dave), Christy Baty (Loren), Rob, Pat (Patty), Tim, and Kelly Rodgers (Dave); siblings: Paula Gallup (Bill), Michael (Julie), Richard (Rosalee), Jim (Chris), and Mary Rowe (Roger); 14 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
VISITATION: Thursday, September 9th from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, September 10th at 10am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 20500 W. Maple Road in Elkhorn. Entombment: Calvary Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Patrick Catholic Church of Elkhorn; The SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) Foundation; or the Wounded Warrior Project
.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 6 to Sep. 9, 2021.