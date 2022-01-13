Wright, Todd



Age 62



Todd Wright, of Glenwood, IA, passed away January 8, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA. Survivors include his wife, Susan Wright of Glenwood, IA; children: Corie (Gordon) DeVries of Palmer, AK; Amy (Tim) Beggs of Jacksonville, FL; Amanda (Caleb) Fisher of Glenwood, IA; 11 grandchildren; mother, Eloise Wright of Glenwood, IA; brother, Brad (Becky) Wright of Red Oak, IA; nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.



VISITATION: Friday, January 14, 2022, from 5-7pm at Peterson Mortuary. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 11am at the Mineola Community Center, 404 Main Street, Mineola, IA, with a luncheon to follow. Private Interment will be in the East Liberty Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.



