Todd Wright
Glenwood High School
Peterson Mortuary
212 South Locust Street
Glenwood, IA
Wright, Todd

Age 62

Todd Wright, of Glenwood, IA, passed away January 8, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA. Survivors include his wife, Susan Wright of Glenwood, IA; children: Corie (Gordon) DeVries of Palmer, AK; Amy (Tim) Beggs of Jacksonville, FL; Amanda (Caleb) Fisher of Glenwood, IA; 11 grandchildren; mother, Eloise Wright of Glenwood, IA; brother, Brad (Becky) Wright of Red Oak, IA; nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.

VISITATION: Friday, January 14, 2022, from 5-7pm at Peterson Mortuary. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 11am at the Mineola Community Center, 404 Main Street, Mineola, IA, with a luncheon to follow. Private Interment will be in the East Liberty Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.

PETERSON MORTUARY

212 S. Locust, Glenwood, IA

(712) 527-4805 | www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Peterson Mortuary
212 South Locust Street, Glenwood, IA
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Mineola Community Center
404 Main Street, Mineola, IA
Peterson Mortuary
Susan , So very sorry for the loss of your Todd. My deepest condolences for you and your beautiful family. Hugs.
Sharee Plumer ( Kramer )
Friend
January 14, 2022
Sending my love, hugs and prayers to all of you
Shantel Kaufman
January 13, 2022
My sympathy with your loss.
Timm Bryant
Friend
January 13, 2022
