The "Great Larry Walker" passed away October 1, 2020. He was born March 21, 1938 in Culver City CA. In is life Larry was the employer of thousands, a friend of hundreds, mentor of dozens, grandfather & uncle of 12, father of 2 and an amazing & loving husband. Larry served our country as a Marine right out of college, started his career in the hotel business as a banquet bus-boy then on to become a famous hotelier, opening and running hotels all over the world for Sheraton Corp. Locally he was President of the Central FL Hotel Assoc and voted by his global peers, "International Hotelier of Year". Larry retired as senior VP of Sheraton. He went on to run his own hotel & restaurant company and then mentored other entrepreneurs in a wide range of startup business opportunities. He rarely talked about himself but lifted up those around him. Larry had a deep faith in God, love of country, family & athletics. He leaves behind his wife of 32 years, Margaret Jan (Riley), sons Larry Kyle Walker, Jr and Kai Richardson Walker. Larry, known as "Big Walk" by friends, "Mr Walker" by employees and "Big Daddy" by his 5 grands. The Presidents and heads of state he met with, the awards Larry received, the local & national non-profit boards on which he served and lives he changed with his uplifting encouragement are too many to list here. In lieu of flowers or anything else, please make a monetary gift to Valencia College Foundation, Larry K Walker Scholarship Fund, PO Box 3028, Orlando FL 32802 or go to www.Valencia.org
to dedicate a contribution. He was very proud of what Valencia does for its students and always wanted to help them with a scholarship.
.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.