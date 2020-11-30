Lawrence (Larry) Thure Anderson, 59, passed away with his family by his side on Thursday, November 5, 2020, after a sudden illness.



He is survived by his three wonderful children, Steven (Gainesville), Nikki (Tallahassee) and Sean (Windermere). He is also survived by two brothers, Lars (Julie) and Lance (Jackie).



Larry had a full life with a loving family and fulfilling career.



He and his wife Lan and their young family lived in Dallas, Texas, through the 1990s and returned to Windermere twenty years ago to take a position as Senior Electrical Engineer at Lockheed Martin where he worked on the Apache Program. Several dozen of his coworkers wrote beautiful messages of how much they enjoyed knowing and working with Larry.



Larry attended Holy Family Catholic Church. A Mass for him will be held on December 4th, 2020, from 1 -2 p.m. at 5125 South Apopka Vineland Rd., Orlando.



A Celebration of Life service will be held afterward at St. Luke's United Methodist Church from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at 4851 S.Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, St. Luke's Church has established a guideline limiting services to 50 attendees.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.