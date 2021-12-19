Menu
Brad Alan Meredith
1985 - 2021
BORN
1985
DIED
2021

Brad Alan Meredith

April 23, 1985 - Dec. 9, 2021

PUEBLO, Colorado - Brad Alan Meredith passed away in Colorado Springs, Thursday, December 9, 2021, in the loving presence of his wife and mother. He was born April 23, 1985, to Audra Meredith, in Normal, IL.

He was preceded in death by his loving father, Keith Watkins; grandpa, Lloyd Watkins; and uncle, Craig Meredith.

Surviving are Brad's wife, Amanda; his three children: Colton, Aubree, and Everett; his mother, Audra Watkins; brother, Kevin Heinrich; grandparents, Ted (Donna) Meredith; grandparent, Marie Watkins; uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, as well as many family and friends.

Brad graduated from NCWHS in 2003, and married his high school sweetheart, Amanda Nicole Stephens, on June 16, 2003. They first settled in Deer Creek, IL, welcoming three children: Colton, Aubree, and Everett. The family moved to Colorado in 2016, and settled in Pueblo, where his family remains.

Brad worked hard to provide for his family as a welder, robot technician, maintenance technician, and instrumentation technician in manufacturing at Matcor Metal Fabrication in IL, then UTC/Collins Aerospace Systems in CO.

He enjoyed shooting, gaming, blacksmithing, collecting beer steins and flags, watching movies, and the Green Bay Packers.

He was your friend the moment he met you, and would remain that way no matter the distance or years that separated you. Like his father, Keith, Brad would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it, and would gladly do what he could to help anyone in need.

He was a wonderful, loving, and dedicated father, husband, son, brother, and friend. His proudest achievements were always his three children, who brought him endless joy and laughter for the past 17 years.

There will be services and burial at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory at Ent Credit Union

c/o The Brad Meredith Memorial Fund

44 E. Industrial Blvd

Pueblo West, CO, 81007.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Audra and Amanda, So sad to hear of Brad's passing. He was a wonderful person, such a good friend to Phillip. Praying for your family.
Dana S Stearns
Friend
December 21, 2021
My sincere condolences to Amanda and the kids.
Chad Buckley
Other
December 21, 2021
So very sorry
terri a taylor
December 20, 2021
We remember Brad as a little boy. Such a sweet little guy. So sorry to learn of his passing. May the Lord comfort you in your time of sorrow.
Steve and Maria Folk
Family
December 19, 2021
So very sorry to hear of your loss. Praying for you and your family.
Judy Watkins
Family
December 19, 2021
