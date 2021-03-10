Menu
Carole Dean Powell
1935 - 2021
Carole Dean Powell

Oct. 5, 1935 - Feb. 28, 2021

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minnesota - Carole Dean Powell passed away peacefully on February 28, 2021 at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

She was born October 5, 1935, in Piggott, AR, to Pauline and John Ort. She graduated Gibson City, IL High School and worked as an assistant in a local doctor's office for several years. She married Wayne Powell of Atlanta, IL and together they raised two sons: Gregory (Rebecca) of Towanda, IL and Edward "Joe" (Tracy) of Waconia, MN.

"Nana" adored her two grandchildren: Kaitlyn and Ashlyn. They were her pride and joy and she cherished every moment with them.

She is survived by her brother Steve Ort of North Carolina, and was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wayne, and her brother Jim.

Carole was a keen bridge player and over the years pocketed more dimes than she lost, by a healthy margin. She enjoyed entertaining and going out with friends, all while showcasing her engaging wit and sense of humor. She loved every moment she spent with her family. She particularly enjoyed Joe grilling in the summer. She was an avid reader and liked to watch golf and football while rooting for the Vikings and the Bears. Carole filled her life with hard work, friendships, and a strong devotion to family. She will be dearly missed by all of us.

A private service will be held for the family at Mount Joy Cemetery in Atlanta, IL. Memorials may be directed to American Heart Association or Midwest Food Bank. The family would like to thank mom's closest friends and caretakers, as well as the staff and residents at Summit Place for their care and compassion.

Final arrangements are entrusted to Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 10, 2021.
