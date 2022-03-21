Cathy Blythe

Nov. 11, 1948 - March 11, 2022

LAND O'LAKES, Florida - Cathy Blythe, 73, of Land O'Lakes, FL, passed away March 11, 2022, at Melech Hospice House in Temple Terrace, FL.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Blythe, in 2001; and her father and mother, Paul and Betty Jones of Saybrook, IL.

She is survived by her two sons: Michael Blythe, MO, and Larry Blythe, NC; a granddaughter, Mackenzie Blythe, IL; and grandsons: Gabriel, Ft. Campbell, KY, and Trevor, Adam and Isaiah, NC; sister, Vicki Bane (Larry), FL; brothers: Bill Jones (Nancy), MO, Jim Jones, IL; sister-in-law, Dianne Jones, IL; many nieces and nephews and their children and cousins; and her sisters-in-law: Judy Kelly and Trisha Douglas, IL and their families.

Born and raised in Illinois, she resided most of her life in Saybrook, IL, where she met Mike in high school and married after graduating in 1966. She worked for the Superintendent of Schools and at State Farm before retiring at age 55.

She was the Caretaker for her husband and her mother before they passed. In October 2010, she was blessed to have a double lung transplant at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, and from then on she lived life to its fullest.

She was very involved in Saybrook Christian Church. In 2014 she moved to Florida to be near her sister and family. Bay Hope Church became her new church and she continued serving the Lord, mentoring young girls from CPGA (Central Pasco Girls Academy) through Bay Hope's At-Risk Kids program. She also served the Lord in the Stonecroft Ministries group, New Tampa Women's Connection, and her NTWC Bible Study.

She loved serving God, loved her family and friends, bird watching, going to the beach, shopping, going out to eat with friends, playing games and cards, reading, and relaxing in her pool.

Her Celebration of Life is at Bay Hope Church, 17030 Lakeshore Rd., Lutz, FL, on Wednesday, March 23. Visitation 1:30, Service 2, Reception 3. Services in Illinois are April 2, at Saybrook Christian Church, 104 North Washington, Saybrook, IL. Visitation 10, Service 11 and lunch after.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to At Risk Kids (CPGA) at Bay Hope Church or Boutique at Bay Hope, the Saybrook Christian Church, Melech Hospice House in Temple Terrace, FL, and the American Cancer Society.