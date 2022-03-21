Menu
Cathy Blythe
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 23 2022
1:30p.m.
Bay Hope Church
Cathy Blythe

Nov. 11, 1948 - March 11, 2022

LAND O'LAKES, Florida - Cathy Blythe, 73, of Land O'Lakes, FL, passed away March 11, 2022, at Melech Hospice House in Temple Terrace, FL.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Blythe, in 2001; and her father and mother, Paul and Betty Jones of Saybrook, IL.

She is survived by her two sons: Michael Blythe, MO, and Larry Blythe, NC; a granddaughter, Mackenzie Blythe, IL; and grandsons: Gabriel, Ft. Campbell, KY, and Trevor, Adam and Isaiah, NC; sister, Vicki Bane (Larry), FL; brothers: Bill Jones (Nancy), MO, Jim Jones, IL; sister-in-law, Dianne Jones, IL; many nieces and nephews and their children and cousins; and her sisters-in-law: Judy Kelly and Trisha Douglas, IL and their families.

Born and raised in Illinois, she resided most of her life in Saybrook, IL, where she met Mike in high school and married after graduating in 1966. She worked for the Superintendent of Schools and at State Farm before retiring at age 55.

She was the Caretaker for her husband and her mother before they passed. In October 2010, she was blessed to have a double lung transplant at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, and from then on she lived life to its fullest.

She was very involved in Saybrook Christian Church. In 2014 she moved to Florida to be near her sister and family. Bay Hope Church became her new church and she continued serving the Lord, mentoring young girls from CPGA (Central Pasco Girls Academy) through Bay Hope's At-Risk Kids program. She also served the Lord in the Stonecroft Ministries group, New Tampa Women's Connection, and her NTWC Bible Study.

She loved serving God, loved her family and friends, bird watching, going to the beach, shopping, going out to eat with friends, playing games and cards, reading, and relaxing in her pool.

Her Celebration of Life is at Bay Hope Church, 17030 Lakeshore Rd., Lutz, FL, on Wednesday, March 23. Visitation 1:30, Service 2, Reception 3. Services in Illinois are April 2, at Saybrook Christian Church, 104 North Washington, Saybrook, IL. Visitation 10, Service 11 and lunch after.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to At Risk Kids (CPGA) at Bay Hope Church or Boutique at Bay Hope, the Saybrook Christian Church, Melech Hospice House in Temple Terrace, FL, and the American Cancer Society.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
1:30p.m.
Bay Hope Church
17030 Lakeshore Rd., Lutz, FL
Mar
23
Service
2:00p.m.
Bay Hope Church
17030 Lakeshore Rd., Lutz, FL
Apr
2
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Saybrook Christian Church
104 North Washington, Saybrook, IL
Apr
2
Service
11:00a.m.
Saybrook Christian Church
104 North Washington, Saybrook, IL
Cathy was one of my closest friends; we served together at CPGA and became fast friends; We often had lunch together as often as possible. We had scheduled a luncheon on December 13th and she had to cancel. We talked dailey and were looking forward to another lunch. I have lost a very special friend and will always keep her memory in my heart. I love you Cathy. Until we meet again.
Doris Permenter
March 22, 2022
Family: Saw where Cathy's obit was on Facebook. So sad to see this. We knew quite a few of the family really well and others quite a bit. She will be missed by many. Our condolences to everyone.
Jim & Wilma Streenz
Family
March 22, 2022
I am just so sorry for your loss. May God bless you and keep you close in the palm of His hand. Praying for all of you.
Ann Renee (Harding) Frels
March 22, 2022
A brave and valiant person, who did many great things and was a survivor. Best always, Cathy.
John and Linda Gathman
Friend
March 21, 2022
Sorry for your loss. Prayers and condolences to the family.
Michael Porter
Friend
March 21, 2022
WE met through church and became good friends. W e continued correspondence after she moved to Fla.
Marilyn Moore
Friend
March 21, 2022
It was a pleasure to serve with Cathy at CPGA with At Risk Kids! What a loving person and joy to be with as we cared for these young ladies! She was always joyous, loving, giving and a friend! I'm going to miss being with her but I guess God needed her more! Enjoy your happy homecoming my sweet sister!
Sherry Heywood
Friend
March 18, 2022
May all your beautiful and precious memories of Cathy fill your hearts with love, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength during this difficult time.
Jo H.
March 18, 2022
