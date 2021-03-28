Clarence "Warren" Cumpston

Aug. 10, 1921 - March 21, 2021

BLOOMINGTON -

Clarence "Warren" Cumpston, 99, of Bloomington, passed away at 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at McLean County Nursing Home in Normal, IL surrounded by his loving wife and family.

His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington with Pastors Thomas Wirsing and Billy Newell officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with services.

Interment will be at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. Memorials may be directed to Marcfirst, Trinity Lutheran Church, Carle Hospice, or the donor's choice.

Warren was born on the family farm in eastern McLean County near Cropsey, IL on August 10, 1921. He was the oldest son of Clarence Ward and Lucy Huston Cumpston Eisenberger. He married Shirley Ann Simpsen at St. John's Lutheran Church in rural Anchor on July 20, 1947.

Surviving is his loving wife of 73 years, Shirley Ann Cumpston; children: Stephen Cumpston of Bloomington, Pamela (Johan) Lueschen of Fallbrook, CA, and Gregory (Janet) Cumpston of Bloomington; grandchildren: Jessica (Chad) Edwards of Chandler, AZ, Jason (Lorra) Cumpston of Bloomington, Travis (Taren) Cumpston of Destin, FL, Adam Cumpston of Bloomington, Marina Lueschen of Portland, OR, and Jens Lueschen of Fallbrook, CA; great-grandchildren: Hunter, Harleigh, Kashden Warren Cumpston, Jacob, Abby, and Lilah Edwards, Rylee and Raegan Cumpston; brother, Charles "Jimmy" Cumpston of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; several in-laws; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Ed Eisenberger; daughter, Lisa Jill Cumpston; siblings and in-laws: Audrey (Rodell) Cumpston Bielfeldt, Shirley (Maynard) Cumpston Schleeter, Dorothy Cumpston March, Kenneth (Marge) Cumpston, Norma Leigh Cumpston Bielfeldt; daughter-in-law, Cindy Cumpston; and several other in-laws and three nephews.

When Warren was 8 years old when his Father died. His mother, with her seven children, left the farm life and moved into the town of Anchor. He grew up in the 1930's during the Great Depression. After graduating from high school in 1939, he spent time in northern Wisconsin with the Civilian Conservation Corps, which was one of the earliest New Deal programs. He enlisted in the Army and served as a "combat" soldier. He served his country with distinction in both World War II and in the Korean War. He served in WWII from October 1942 through November 1945 in the South Pacific, including New Guinea, and Luzon in the Philippines with the 33rd Infantry Division, 136 Regiment, 1st Battalion, Company A. After his discharge, he joined the Army Reserve Corp. and was called back to active duty five years later. Facing combat once again, he spent 1950 and 1951 in Korea which was called the "The Coldest Winter" by Author David Halberstam. During the Korean War, he was with the 7th Infantry Division, 31st Regiment, 2nd Battalion, Company F. During his time in the military he earned many medals and commendations. The three most cherished were: Combat Infantry Badge, three Bronze Stars for heroism in action against the enemy; and the Purple Heart. Warren was a Platoon Sergeant with the rank of Sergeant First Class.

Warren worked at Eureka Williams Corporation for 40.5 years. The highlight of his career came at the company's annual meeting in Chicago in 1985, where he was honored as Employee of the Year and presented with a diamond ring by Merlon Olsen, an "All Pro Defensive Tackle" from the LA Rams and an actor.

Warren loved the Lord. He was a long time member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he served in many different capacities. He taught Sunday School for several years and served on various committees, including the Financial Committee. He was also active in Trinity Lutheran School where his children attended. He served on the Board of Christian Education and was a charter member of the very first Athletic Committee, which formed in the 1960's. He was active with Kiwanis and sang with the Barbershop Chorus.

Warren enjoyed many sports. After his retirement, he spent many early mornings playing golf in what he called his front yard, one that he didn't even have to mow, because his home faced a golf course. He was a Cub fan since he was a kid in the 1930's. He was also a fan of the Chicago Bears, Bulls, and Black Hawks, but his real passion was his faith, his beloved wife, Shirley, of 73 years, and his family. He loved them deeply and they adored him. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank the VA, Hospice, and his caretakers for their kindness and care.