David Patrick Kiesewetter

July 25, 1991 - April 10, 2022

NORMAL - David Patrick Kiesewetter, 30, of Normal, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Normal.

His memorial visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A private family service will be held. Burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

Memorials may be directed to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org)

David was born July 25, 1991, in Carrollton, TX, the son of Janice Kiesewetter and Michael Long.

He is survived by his mother, Janice (Jerry) Kiesewetter-Erdman of Bloomington; his father, Mike Long of Grapevine, TX; three brothers: Steven (Kayla) Kiesewetter of McKinney, TX, Kevin (Mary) Kiesewetter of LeRoy, and Benjamin (Alyssa) Kiesewetter of Celina, TX; nieces and nephew: Kayson, Emmalyn and Luca Kiesewetter of McKinney, TX; his maternal grandparents, Leo and Anne Kiesewetter of Normal; paternal grandmother, Gladys Long of Naperville; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, John Long; and his cousin, Scott Carroll.

David attended Normal Community High School, Heartland Community College and Lincoln College, all in Normal. He loved to cook and was passionate about music. He enjoyed video games, playing chess, watching the Bears with his brother and watching Jeopardy with his mother.

David had a big heart, was kind and compassionate to everyone, looked for and valued what was inside of a person, and easily made friends with anyone. He had a gentle, spontaneous and creative sense of humor and was fiercely protective of his family. He will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

