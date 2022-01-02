Menu
Donna Jo Moncelle
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Donna Jo Moncelle

March 10, 1929 - Dec. 29, 2021

MCHENRY - Donna Jo Moncelle, age 92, of McHenry, IL, formerly of Lexington, IL, passed away at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the home of her daughter in McHenry, IL.

Visitation will be 12:00 noon - 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Her funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Gary Gromley will be officiating. Private interment will be at Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington, IL.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Transitions Hospice.

Donna was born March 10, 1929, in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of William W. "Cy" and Margaret E. "Beth" Welling Mallory. She married Harlan E. Moncelle on September 7, 1946, in Henderson, KY. He passed away January 12, 2009.

Surviving is her daughter, Patricia (Gus) Moncelle Johnson, McHenry, IL; three grandchildren: Mallory Johnson, McHenry, IL, Britta (Chris) Hanson, Las Vegas, NV, Gus (Shauna) Johnson, Gurnee, IL; two great-grandchildren: Chase and Brielle Hanson; daughter in-law, Patricia Moncelle, Bloomington, IL; brother in-law, Donald Ringenberg of Texas.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents; one son Michael Moncelle; and one brother, William Mallory; and two sisters: Mary Anderson and Linda Ringenberg.

Donna worked as a secretary at the Eureka Company, Bloomington, IL. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Lexington, IL.

For anyone interested the funeral will be recorded and may be viewed at www.calvertmemorial.com select the obituary tab and select Calvert & Metzler select Donna's name and click on "Tribute Wall."

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street, Bloomington, IL
Jan
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street, Bloomington, IL
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
Pattie and family, I am sorry for your loss! Also, so sad I misssed the announcement of your mom's passing. I just recently found out. Your mom and Berdeen Freed were like second mom's to me. I know you and her were close. Take care and prayers for all. Sincerely, Doug
Doug Brown
February 22, 2022
We have many fond memories of Donna. She will be missed but is back with Harlan, family and friends.
Pat Moncelle & Family
Family
January 4, 2022
Teedra Hudson
January 3, 2022
Please accept our sympathy for your loss. In late 2019 or early 2020 my mom Charlotte Dugan and Donna became friends. Donna was delightful and she and mom were such a source of support for each other during their time at Heritage of Bloomington and Evergreen Place in Normal. They shared Caramel MMs among other things! Donna showed us it is never too late in life to make a difference in someone else´s! She was a wonderful person and Charlotte, my husband Scott and I were blessed to have known her.
Catherine Dugan Kussmann
Friend
January 2, 2022
Deepest condolences to your family, we know how devastating it is to lose someone so dear!
Don Ringenberg Jillyn Ringenberg
Family
January 2, 2022
The Ringenberg's Don and Jill
January 2, 2022
