Donna Jo Moncelle

March 10, 1929 - Dec. 29, 2021

MCHENRY - Donna Jo Moncelle, age 92, of McHenry, IL, formerly of Lexington, IL, passed away at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the home of her daughter in McHenry, IL.

Visitation will be 12:00 noon - 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Her funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Gary Gromley will be officiating. Private interment will be at Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington, IL.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Transitions Hospice.

Donna was born March 10, 1929, in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of William W. "Cy" and Margaret E. "Beth" Welling Mallory. She married Harlan E. Moncelle on September 7, 1946, in Henderson, KY. He passed away January 12, 2009.

Surviving is her daughter, Patricia (Gus) Moncelle Johnson, McHenry, IL; three grandchildren: Mallory Johnson, McHenry, IL, Britta (Chris) Hanson, Las Vegas, NV, Gus (Shauna) Johnson, Gurnee, IL; two great-grandchildren: Chase and Brielle Hanson; daughter in-law, Patricia Moncelle, Bloomington, IL; brother in-law, Donald Ringenberg of Texas.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents; one son Michael Moncelle; and one brother, William Mallory; and two sisters: Mary Anderson and Linda Ringenberg.

Donna worked as a secretary at the Eureka Company, Bloomington, IL. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Lexington, IL.

For anyone interested the funeral will be recorded and may be viewed at www.calvertmemorial.com select the obituary tab and select Calvert & Metzler select Donna's name and click on "Tribute Wall."

