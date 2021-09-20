Gerald D. Tuftie

May 7, 1938 - Sept. 18, 2021

FLANAGAN- Gerald D. Tuftie, 83, of Flanagan, passed away surrounded by his wife and children, on Saturday September 18, 2021, at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.

His memorial mass and celebration of life will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday September 23, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Flanagan with Fr. Bill Keebler officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 22, from 4:00-7:00 PM at the church and one hour prior to the mass on Thursday. Inurnment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Flanagan.

Memorials may be given to a charity of the donor's choice. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Flanagan is handling arrangements.

Gerald was born on May 7, 1938, in Ottawa, IL. He was the son of Mervin and Mary Corrigan Tuftie. He married Theresa Ernestine Russell on August 26, 1961, in Earlville, IL. They recently observed their 60th wedding anniversary at a party with family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ernestine; four children: Julie (Randy) Corfman; Coleen (David) Kennedy; Kim (Kurt) Albertson; and Tim (Barbara) Tuftie; 11 grandchildren: Nick, Melissa, Nathan; Mitch, Katie; Dana, Brent, Brian; Brooke, Tyler, Brianna; and five great-grandchildren: Quinn; Riley, Ellie, Lincoln; Declan.He was preceded in death by his parents. Gerald was a teacher and coach, sold insurance, and for more than 25 years he owned, along with his wife, Almonds and More, a fixture at fairs and festivals. For many years they were a Christmastime tradition at Eastland Mall.

Gerry was an avid golfer all his life. Ernestine and he would play together often. He enjoyed playing sports, especially baseball. He was a true Cub fan and attended their Spring Training in Arizona. A high point of Gerry's life was watching the Cubs win the World Series in 2016. His wife and he truly enjoyed attending and watching his children's and grandchildren's sporting events. He was a very social person and talked easily with those around him- family, friends, and strangers alike. Most importantly, Gerry loved his family with his whole heart, and they loved him.

