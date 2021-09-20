Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gerald D. Tuftie
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street
Clinton, IL

Gerald D. Tuftie

May 7, 1938 - Sept. 18, 2021

FLANAGAN- Gerald D. Tuftie, 83, of Flanagan, passed away surrounded by his wife and children, on Saturday September 18, 2021, at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.

His memorial mass and celebration of life will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday September 23, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Flanagan with Fr. Bill Keebler officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 22, from 4:00-7:00 PM at the church and one hour prior to the mass on Thursday. Inurnment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Flanagan.

Memorials may be given to a charity of the donor's choice. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Flanagan is handling arrangements.

Gerald was born on May 7, 1938, in Ottawa, IL. He was the son of Mervin and Mary Corrigan Tuftie. He married Theresa Ernestine Russell on August 26, 1961, in Earlville, IL. They recently observed their 60th wedding anniversary at a party with family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ernestine; four children: Julie (Randy) Corfman; Coleen (David) Kennedy; Kim (Kurt) Albertson; and Tim (Barbara) Tuftie; 11 grandchildren: Nick, Melissa, Nathan; Mitch, Katie; Dana, Brent, Brian; Brooke, Tyler, Brianna; and five great-grandchildren: Quinn; Riley, Ellie, Lincoln; Declan.He was preceded in death by his parents. Gerald was a teacher and coach, sold insurance, and for more than 25 years he owned, along with his wife, Almonds and More, a fixture at fairs and festivals. For many years they were a Christmastime tradition at Eastland Mall.

Gerry was an avid golfer all his life. Ernestine and he would play together often. He enjoyed playing sports, especially baseball. He was a true Cub fan and attended their Spring Training in Arizona. A high point of Gerry's life was watching the Cubs win the World Series in 2016. His wife and he truly enjoyed attending and watching his children's and grandchildren's sporting events. He was a very social person and talked easily with those around him- family, friends, and strangers alike. Most importantly, Gerry loved his family with his whole heart, and they loved him.

Online memories and condolences may be sent to his family at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Flanagan, IL
Sep
23
Visitation
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Flanagan, IL
Sep
23
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Flanagan, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Sending our sympathy & condolences at this sad time. Gerry´s smile & friendliness will be remembered. Thinking of your family. Mick & Cathy Montgomery
Cathy Montgomery
September 24, 2021
Gerry. Unfortunately signed his last scorecard On September 18 He was a great great human being. Never had a bad word about anyone Last time I visited with he and Ernestine was at the Sandwich Arts and Krafts Show. At the nut stand But before that many many visits at Baby Bulls in Pontiac or Wolfe Creek golf course. We had a mutual friend of Roger Keller from Earlville so we always ask if we knew anything about Gerry. We had our last phone call tuday as I called about the obit Gerry was always willing to converse about most anything but usually circled to golf. Will miss the opportunity to see and talk to him A huge loss to the Flanagan community. FORE !!!
Ben Burkett formerly from Cornell
Friend
September 20, 2021
We remember fondly our discussions and the ability to solve all of the worlds problems over a cup of coffee at the Fun and Sun or "Vern's Place" weekdays in Flanagan. Ernestine and your entire family, Gerry has been given his angel's wings and is looking down on us and still "rooting" for the Cubs from heaven. He probably has found someone to show those red and blue Cub gloves to up there and saying "Better Luck Next Year"! Blessings!!
Dick and Dana Jumper
Friend
September 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results