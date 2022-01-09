Jacob "Jake" Douglas Rooker

Jan. 25, 1990 - Dec. 20, 2021

FORT COLLINS, Colorado - Jacob "Jake" Douglas Rooker, 31, of Fort Collins, CO passed away December 20, 2021 at his home. Jake was born January 25, 1990 in Pontiac, IL to Douglas and Jodie (Wheeler) Rooker of Germantown Hills, IL. His brother Jason (Beth) Rooker of Normal, IL and his most precious nephews and niece Wesley, Jameson and Maren. He encouraged those around him to live life as an adventure and he lived life big. Jake never knew a stranger, loved to travel, had a huge heart and was able to make people feel understood. Jake worked in the food service industry where he acquired a strong skill and passion for cooking. He was a lover of music beginning with working in the garage with his father listening to Kid Rock and it continued to evolve through all of the festivals and concerts he experienced. Jake gained his love for the mountains while studying at WyoTech. He loved all animals especially his dogs.

He was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Rooker. Grandparents: Betty Jo and the late Fred Paulsen, Jim and Sara Wheeler and the late Wes and Marlene Rooker all of Flanagan, IL. Aunts/Uncles: Deb and Perry Willman of Metamora, IL, Jeff Wheeler of Saint Louis, MO and Andrew Paulsen of Springfield, IL. Cousins: Laura (Bryan) Moore, Nick (Emily) Willman. He also leaves his lifelong friends, co-workers and chosen family. Jake was the definition of "real" and he remains stamped on the hearts of all who knew him.

Celebration of Life: Saturday, January 15, 2022 in Flanagan, IL at the American Legion 2-5:00 p.m.

In Lieu of Flowers: The family asks that you pay it forward by loving on the people around you and being a true friend.