Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jacob Douglas "Jake" Rooker
1990 - 2021
BORN
1990
DIED
2021

Jacob "Jake" Douglas Rooker

Jan. 25, 1990 - Dec. 20, 2021

FORT COLLINS, Colorado - Jacob "Jake" Douglas Rooker, 31, of Fort Collins, CO passed away December 20, 2021 at his home. Jake was born January 25, 1990 in Pontiac, IL to Douglas and Jodie (Wheeler) Rooker of Germantown Hills, IL. His brother Jason (Beth) Rooker of Normal, IL and his most precious nephews and niece Wesley, Jameson and Maren. He encouraged those around him to live life as an adventure and he lived life big. Jake never knew a stranger, loved to travel, had a huge heart and was able to make people feel understood. Jake worked in the food service industry where he acquired a strong skill and passion for cooking. He was a lover of music beginning with working in the garage with his father listening to Kid Rock and it continued to evolve through all of the festivals and concerts he experienced. Jake gained his love for the mountains while studying at WyoTech. He loved all animals especially his dogs.

He was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Rooker. Grandparents: Betty Jo and the late Fred Paulsen, Jim and Sara Wheeler and the late Wes and Marlene Rooker all of Flanagan, IL. Aunts/Uncles: Deb and Perry Willman of Metamora, IL, Jeff Wheeler of Saint Louis, MO and Andrew Paulsen of Springfield, IL. Cousins: Laura (Bryan) Moore, Nick (Emily) Willman. He also leaves his lifelong friends, co-workers and chosen family. Jake was the definition of "real" and he remains stamped on the hearts of all who knew him.

Celebration of Life: Saturday, January 15, 2022 in Flanagan, IL at the American Legion 2-5:00 p.m.

In Lieu of Flowers: The family asks that you pay it forward by loving on the people around you and being a true friend.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
American Legion
Flanagan, IL
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
Jodie and family: No words to express the sorrow you all must be feeling. Will always remember seeing you at Backcountry when Jake was working there, and connecting with someone from Flanagan. He always had a huge smile and hello for all. Hugs
Carol Kauffman
January 10, 2022
Jodie and family...deepest sympathies on the passing of Jake. May cherished memories bring moments of comfort. Thoughts and Prayers.
Doris Zehr
January 10, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Leonard & Charleen Defenbaugh
January 10, 2022
Cindy & Neal McNeely & Family
January 9, 2022
Please know that we love you.That you are in our hearts and positive thoughts.God please watch over this family as they try to heal.
Steve and Debbie morton
January 9, 2022
Jody and family are in are thought and prayers. Jakes was a nice young man!
Jim and Betty Bartley
Friend
January 9, 2022
Jody and family, Your family has experienced great loss. May the Lord wrap his arms around you yours as you all grieve thru this time, and receive his love. I loved the stories you told when we all worked at BLCH. The one that stands out, when they went around the neighborhood collecting fir Unicef. God bless you.
Judith Knight
Other
January 9, 2022
A great guy from a great family. Mary Lou and I are so very sorry that his passing came much too soon. We offer our respect to Jodie, Jeff, and all of Jake's family and friends.
Michael Jaramillo
Friend
January 9, 2022
My prayers go out to your family. Jake was a great "kid." Sending peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Kristine Dederich
Friend
January 9, 2022
Deepest sympathy!
Sandra Guth-Atkinson
Other
January 9, 2022
To the wheeler family, my deepest sympathies on the passing of such a great man and I still think of him as a boy Jake, I remember in Flanagan when I used to have Kevin's birthday parties him and Jason would come and we would sit outside on the picnic table and we'd always play games and laugh and play in the water, such a joy to be around, I always will have fun memories of you Jake rest in peace my friend!
Randy moss
January 9, 2022
:( too soon,,,,,,,,,,was great young man!
BRENT a COX
January 9, 2022
Thinking of you during this difficult time
Alan and Clarice Holderly
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results