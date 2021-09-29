Menu
James C. Ekstam
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
East Lawn Funeral Home
1102 Airport Road
Bloomington, IL

James C. Ekstam

Feb. 25, 1933 - Sept. 23, 2021

GREENVILLE, Kentucky - James C. Ekstam, 88, of Greenville, Kentucky, passed from this life after a short illness. He was born and raised in Bloomington, Illinois. He served in the 82nd AAA Haywards Company, 2nd Division of the Army as a gunner and turret specialist during the Korean war. After discharge, he worked for the Kroger Company as a meatcutter for 38 years.

He and his wife, Violet Joy (Blake) Ekstam owned and operated a rental apartment business for 25 years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 43 of Bloomington, Illinois and the Scottish Rite. He was a past member of the VFW and the American Legion.

After the death of his wife, Joy, he married Deborah Schulz and moved to Kentucky and farmed south of Greenville.

He joined the Presbyterian Church in Greenville and served as an elder.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah and his children: Jeff Ekstam, (Bloomington, IL), Janet Gremillion, (Charlotte, NC), Judy Williams, (Mesa, AZ) and Greg Ekstam, (Greenville, KY), and their families that include six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A public visitation will be held at East Lawn Funeral Home on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. with a service at 2:30 p.m. Military rites and burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington, IL.



Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
East Lawn Funeral Home
IL
Oct
1
Service
2:30p.m.
East Lawn Funeral Home
IL
My sympathy is with Jim´s family. He always seemed like a gentle soul. May he Rest In Peace.
Gene Ekstam
Family
October 1, 2021
You have our sympathy. The Druin Family. H
Lori Druin
September 29, 2021
