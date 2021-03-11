Jason M. Finney

June 23, 1991 - March 7, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Jason M. Finney, 29 of Bloomington formerly of Chenoa died at 11:43 a.m., Sunday, March 7, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be a time to share memories and pay your respects to the family from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Eastview Christian Church, Normal. Please respect social distancing and masks will be required. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa is in charge of arrangements.

A special Gift of Hope flag raising ceremony will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph's Medical Center, Bloomington; in honor of Jason's donations, so that others could live on.

The family suggests that memorials be directed to American Diabetes Association or the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois.

Jason was born June 23, 1991 in Bloomington, the son of Roger Finney and Sherry (Burkett) Kish. He married Jessica Howerton on October 19, 2019 in Funks Grove. His wife, Jessica survives in Bloomington. Their story is a true modern day love story.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Shirley Jones; paternal grandfather, Dean Finney; a special aunt and uncle, Alisha and Ron Helmic, who shared the same health challenges.

Other survivors include his mother, Sherry (Rodney Pomeranke) Kish of Chenoa; his father Roger (Diane) Finney of Normal; paternal grandmother, Doris Finney of Westfield; two brothers: Anthony (Nicolette) Kish of Mentor, OH; Matthew (Arica) Finney of Lisle; one sister, Melissa (Andrew) Brownback of Costa Mesa, CA; two step brothers: J. (Crystal) Phillips of Bloomington; Chris (Jillian) Phillips of Cibolo, TX; two step sisters: Stacy (Brian) Williams of Normal; Caitlin (Taylor) Hallatt of Bloomington; special cousin, Nick Helmic of OH; numerous nieces and nephews aunts and uncles; in laws: Gary and Angela Howerton, Jacob Howerton and Jaclyn Howerton, TX; Marian Howerton, Lincoln and Ruth Barillas, IA. He was the best "Cat Dad" to his special feline Yoshi.

Jason was a true comedian and to him, life was about having fun and not being too serious. He was always good about sharing words of inspiration and encouragement with others who had challenges. Jason had a love for music, basketball, and golf. He was a member of the NRA and loved collecting pocket knives and Pokemon Cards.

An online guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.