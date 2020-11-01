John E. Campbell

Feb. 26, 1933 - Oct. 28, 2020

NORMAL – John E. Campbell, 87, of Normal passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 5:31 PM at Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle.

There will be a private service for John and entombment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington. Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

John was born February 26, 1933 in Bloomington to Bertha Miller Campbell. On August 28, 1953 he married Lillian R. Patrick in Williamsville, IL. She preceded him in death on September 6, 2013.

He is survived by his three children: Bob (Lori) Campbell of Girard, Jim (Sherry) Campbell of Cape Coral, FL and Sue (Arnold Murrell) Campbell of Normal. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Jared (Monica) Balf of Fort Wayne, IN, Courtney (Cortlin) Dunlevy of Cape Coral, FL, Ryan (Melyssa Cooper) Campbell of Heyworth, Stephaney (Samantha Hardman) Campbell of Cape Coral, FL, Spencer (Nicki Ripperda) Campbell of Breese, IL and Hannah Sparrow of Normal, and five great-grandchildren.

He proudly served his country during the Korean War in the United States Army. John was a 1957 graduate of Illinois State Normal University. He worked many years for State Farm Insurance Company, retiring in 1991. John also enjoyed volunteering his time at BroMenn Hospital, ISU Redbird Arena, and was a life member of the BroMenn Auxiliary. He had a passion and was an advocate for local women's athletics. For many years John and Lillian spent their summers at their beloved cabin in Winter, WI and created many memories there together with their family.

