Joseph W. "BJ" Poindexter

August 18, 1939 - Dec. 5, 2020

LeROY - Our beloved Joseph W. "BJ" Poindexter, 81, of LeRoy passed away peacefully at home Saturday, December 5, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Visitation following COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing strictly observed on Monday December 14, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Private family funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m., son-in-law David Soper officiating, at LeRoy Christian Church. Service will be live-streamed and recorded on LCC FaceBook page for public access. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home assisting with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to LeRoy Christian Church, LeRoy Emergency Ambulance Service, and Johnson University, Knoxville.

BJ was born on August 18, 1939 in LeRoy to Opal Pearl (Turner) and Paul Poindexter. He attended LeRoy High School and Western Illinois University. He married high school sweetheart (Alma) Darlene Allison on March 14, 1959 and lived happily for 61 years in LeRoy. He is survived by his wife Darlene, and children: Kathy (Jon) McCann, Lebanon, OH; Laurie (Dr. Rick) Butts, Mason, OH; David (Dr. Brenda) Poindexter, Terrace Park, OH; Brad (Lynne) Poindexter, LeRoy; Sarah (David) Soper, Liberty, IN; sisters Carolyn (Lloyd-d) Conn, LeRoy, and Cynthia (Karol) Copley; 14 grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brothers and sisters: Paul (Donna) Poindexter; Bertha Belle (Ted) Yates; Charlene (Howard) Swallow; Jim (Susan) Poindexter, and beloved granddaughter Hannah Soper.

BJ started bagging taters at nine with dad and Grandpa in the family grocery, helped build the new IGA and attended business college. Following the deaths of his mother and father, he became butcher and partial owner/assistant manager with Uncle Prier Poindexter in 1959. In 1986 he worked briefly for Orkin, then joined Owens IGA as their butcher, working in LeRoy until retirement earlier this year. He was a volunteer fireman 24 years, helped found the LEAS, was an EMT, driver and dispatcher for 32 years. He was a jack of all the building trades and repaired all the refrigeration equipment at the store. He loved leather tooling, making wallets and belts, and he was a sign painter.

He was a devoted member, elder and Sunday School teacher at LeRoy Christian Church, known for his smile and encouragement. To kids he was candy man, and always had a sweet just for them. He drove the church bus, camped at Kiamichi and Family camp. He organized Easter sunrise breakfasts, and Mother Daughter banquets. He spent years Coaching little league-his goal to grow every kid-winning was secondary. He loved his community and supported the chamber of commerce, won Christmas display contests. Dad loved supporting all the town fundraisers, they always got their meat from BJ. Often, he was a new residents' first contact, and many have told us how warmly he received them.

He took care of many widow's yards, plowed snow, delivered groceries, opened up his IGA store on Thanksgiving morning for the essentials people forgot.

He was a father figure to many whose own dads were out of the picture, a rescuer for the troubled, and he had a big heart for the disabled.

His greatest passions were his faith, his family and fishing, many happy hours were spent on Dawson Lake doing all three. He was a tireless volunteer who worked hard and played harder. He was a humble, faithful, devoted husband, father and Christ follower who has received his eternal reward. He's gone fishing. We'll see him on the other side.