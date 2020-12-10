Menu
Joseph W. "BJ" Poindexter
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Leroy High School
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
101 West Center Street
Le Roy, IL

Joseph W. "BJ" Poindexter

August 18, 1939 - Dec. 5, 2020

LeROY - Our beloved Joseph W. "BJ" Poindexter, 81, of LeRoy passed away peacefully at home Saturday, December 5, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Visitation following COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing strictly observed on Monday December 14, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Private family funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m., son-in-law David Soper officiating, at LeRoy Christian Church. Service will be live-streamed and recorded on LCC FaceBook page for public access. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home assisting with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to LeRoy Christian Church, LeRoy Emergency Ambulance Service, and Johnson University, Knoxville.

BJ was born on August 18, 1939 in LeRoy to Opal Pearl (Turner) and Paul Poindexter. He attended LeRoy High School and Western Illinois University. He married high school sweetheart (Alma) Darlene Allison on March 14, 1959 and lived happily for 61 years in LeRoy. He is survived by his wife Darlene, and children: Kathy (Jon) McCann, Lebanon, OH; Laurie (Dr. Rick) Butts, Mason, OH; David (Dr. Brenda) Poindexter, Terrace Park, OH; Brad (Lynne) Poindexter, LeRoy; Sarah (David) Soper, Liberty, IN; sisters Carolyn (Lloyd-d) Conn, LeRoy, and Cynthia (Karol) Copley; 14 grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brothers and sisters: Paul (Donna) Poindexter; Bertha Belle (Ted) Yates; Charlene (Howard) Swallow; Jim (Susan) Poindexter, and beloved granddaughter Hannah Soper.

BJ started bagging taters at nine with dad and Grandpa in the family grocery, helped build the new IGA and attended business college. Following the deaths of his mother and father, he became butcher and partial owner/assistant manager with Uncle Prier Poindexter in 1959. In 1986 he worked briefly for Orkin, then joined Owens IGA as their butcher, working in LeRoy until retirement earlier this year. He was a volunteer fireman 24 years, helped found the LEAS, was an EMT, driver and dispatcher for 32 years. He was a jack of all the building trades and repaired all the refrigeration equipment at the store. He loved leather tooling, making wallets and belts, and he was a sign painter.

He was a devoted member, elder and Sunday School teacher at LeRoy Christian Church, known for his smile and encouragement. To kids he was candy man, and always had a sweet just for them. He drove the church bus, camped at Kiamichi and Family camp. He organized Easter sunrise breakfasts, and Mother Daughter banquets. He spent years Coaching little league-his goal to grow every kid-winning was secondary. He loved his community and supported the chamber of commerce, won Christmas display contests. Dad loved supporting all the town fundraisers, they always got their meat from BJ. Often, he was a new residents' first contact, and many have told us how warmly he received them.

He took care of many widow's yards, plowed snow, delivered groceries, opened up his IGA store on Thanksgiving morning for the essentials people forgot.

He was a father figure to many whose own dads were out of the picture, a rescuer for the troubled, and he had a big heart for the disabled.

His greatest passions were his faith, his family and fishing, many happy hours were spent on Dawson Lake doing all three. He was a tireless volunteer who worked hard and played harder. He was a humble, faithful, devoted husband, father and Christ follower who has received his eternal reward. He's gone fishing. We'll see him on the other side.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
LeRoy Christian Church
IL
Dec
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
LeRoy Christian Church
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincerest sympathies to the family and all who loved BJ. He was a joyful person and loving father. I have such wonderful memories of playing at the Poindexter house with Sarah and swinging on the bag swing every day after school. I remember his big smile as he greeted us at the grocery store. I know he was deeply loved and will be missed by so many. May your memories offer you peace.
Deb Parker Klamrzynski
Friend
December 16, 2020
My deepest sympathies for the family. BJ was such a warm and kind man whose smile was like a beacon to all. I have many happy memories of meeting Sarah and friends at that potato bag swing on our way to adventures. I always felt grateful that he made that and encouraged us to play. His life was important to many in the community and his stretch was wide. May he Rest In Peace and those who loved him find solace in his purposeful life.
Amy Welch Spring
December 13, 2020
To Darlene and family my prayers and condolences. BJ held a special place in the hearts of all who knew him. His life was a model for all of us.
Betsy Bane
December 13, 2020
Sending healing prayers and comforting hugs . He was a special person and will be missed greatly
Dennis and Becky Gilmore
December 12, 2020
A beautiful life, a beautiful legacy! We met BJ at the grocery store years ago. Always a kind smile and word! A true gentleman and man of God. Our sincere sympathies to each of you.
Will and Juanita Kaeb
December 11, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathy. BJ was one of the first people we met when moving to LeRoy. Never to be forgotten. His kindness, quick wit, generosity were just a few of his great qualities. Such a wonderful man. He will be missed by all that knew him.
Mike and Paula Duvall
December 11, 2020
Debbie Tate
December 10, 2020
How privileged we are to have known BJ. He cooked a mean turkey for us a few years back! What a great devoted man of God and family man he was. Much love and sympathy from our family to yours. We love you! And BJ...please give Myrna and Hannahbelle a hug from us until we can do it ourselves.
Grady, Debbie & Alicia
December 10, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. I'm sure BJ will be missed for lots of people God's comfort to you all.
Barb Hall
December 10, 2020
What an amazing legacy BJ has given our community. I know of no one who has done more and always with a big smile and welcome.
Ron and Alice Wesbecher
December 10, 2020
We offer our deepest sympathy to the family. BJ was a kind, caring, friendly man who made others better just by his presence. May he Rest In Peace.
Brad and Sherri Morgan
December 10, 2020
My condolences to the family. I always enjoyed seeing BJ since he was always wearing a big smile and was so upbeat. He was blessed with a wonderful family and a wonderful life. Take care and God bless. Wayne Meyer and family
Wayne R Meyer
December 10, 2020
Liberty Church of Christ Wiliam N Tharp
December 10, 2020
My deepest and most heartfelt sympathy to Bill's family. God's blessings on you all. Bill was a good man and led a good life. Take comfort in the fact that he has now gone on to be with his Maker.
Bill Ice
December 10, 2020
