Juanita P. Walter

Dec. 12, 1938 - March 27, 2021

FAIRBURY - Juanita P. Walter, 82 of Fairbury, died at 8:10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at OSF St. James, John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac, with family at her bedside.

Funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 30 at Fairbury Apostolic Christian Church with ministers of the church officiating. Burial will follow in South Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Fairbury. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021 at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury and calling hours will be 9-9:45 am before the funeral service on Tuesday. Memorials may be made to SELCAS or Fairview Haven Retirement Community. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, has charge of arrangements.

Juanita was born December 12, 1938 in Paxton, a daughter of Walter C. and Elsa McKinney Rasmus. She married James Walter on June 11, 1961. He survives in Fairbury.

Also surviving are three daughters: Diane (Jim) Koehl of Cropsey, Michelle (Ben) Wiegand of Yardley, PA, Jami (Adam) Luginbuhl of Conshohocken PA; and one son, Thaddeus (Molly) Walter of Fairbury; 11 grandchildren: Justin, Ashley, Lauren, Emily, Gwen, Cami, Avery, Vivian, Simon, Reigan and Evan; and seven great grandchildren: Monroe, Avery, Falcon, Winter, Reuben, Eli, Clara; sisters: Evelyn Ribordy of Pontiac, Ethel (Bob) Gentes of Lexington IL, Hazel Isaacson of Mesa AZ, Bessie (Chuck) Ritter of Alamogordo, NM, Margaret (Gene) Ketchmark of Overland Park, KS, Janet (Bill) Harrison of Creve Coeur, IL and Doris (Chris) Sawin of Westport, WA; brothers: Jackie Rasmus of Chenoa, Phillip (Bernice) Rasmus of Bloomington.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Coriene McCollum, and three brothers, Carl, Donald and David Wesley.

She was a loving member of the Apostolic Christian Church for 54 years. Jim and Juanita would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in June. Juanita graduated from Chenoa High School in 1957. Over the course of her life, she worked at State Farm for several years, worked in her family business at H-W Systems as a bookkeeper, followed by time periods working with Kay Dickey, of Dickey & Associates and she worked many years with her daughter, Diane Koehl, at her flower shop, Nature's Designs.

A guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.