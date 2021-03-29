Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Juanita P. Walter
FUNERAL HOME
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home - Fairbury - Fairbury
100 W. Maple St.
Fairbury, IL

Juanita P. Walter

Dec. 12, 1938 - March 27, 2021

FAIRBURY - Juanita P. Walter, 82 of Fairbury, died at 8:10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at OSF St. James, John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac, with family at her bedside.

Funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 30 at Fairbury Apostolic Christian Church with ministers of the church officiating. Burial will follow in South Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Fairbury. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021 at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury and calling hours will be 9-9:45 am before the funeral service on Tuesday. Memorials may be made to SELCAS or Fairview Haven Retirement Community. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, has charge of arrangements.

Juanita was born December 12, 1938 in Paxton, a daughter of Walter C. and Elsa McKinney Rasmus. She married James Walter on June 11, 1961. He survives in Fairbury.

Also surviving are three daughters: Diane (Jim) Koehl of Cropsey, Michelle (Ben) Wiegand of Yardley, PA, Jami (Adam) Luginbuhl of Conshohocken PA; and one son, Thaddeus (Molly) Walter of Fairbury; 11 grandchildren: Justin, Ashley, Lauren, Emily, Gwen, Cami, Avery, Vivian, Simon, Reigan and Evan; and seven great grandchildren: Monroe, Avery, Falcon, Winter, Reuben, Eli, Clara; sisters: Evelyn Ribordy of Pontiac, Ethel (Bob) Gentes of Lexington IL, Hazel Isaacson of Mesa AZ, Bessie (Chuck) Ritter of Alamogordo, NM, Margaret (Gene) Ketchmark of Overland Park, KS, Janet (Bill) Harrison of Creve Coeur, IL and Doris (Chris) Sawin of Westport, WA; brothers: Jackie Rasmus of Chenoa, Phillip (Bernice) Rasmus of Bloomington.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Coriene McCollum, and three brothers, Carl, Donald and David Wesley.

She was a loving member of the Apostolic Christian Church for 54 years. Jim and Juanita would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in June. Juanita graduated from Chenoa High School in 1957. Over the course of her life, she worked at State Farm for several years, worked in her family business at H-W Systems as a bookkeeper, followed by time periods working with Kay Dickey, of Dickey & Associates and she worked many years with her daughter, Diane Koehl, at her flower shop, Nature's Designs.

A guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home - Fairbury
100 W. Maple St., Fairbury, IL
Mar
30
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 9:45a.m.
Apostolic Christian Church
705 N 4th St., Fairbury, IL
Mar
30
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Apostolic Christian Church
705 N 4th St., Fairbury, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home - Fairbury - Fairbury
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Duffy-Pils Memorial Home - Fairbury - Fairbury.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I am so sorry for your loss!! Your family is in my thoughts and prayers!
Reta Thames
March 29, 2021
We loved her so much. Our prayers are with your family.
Margaret and Gene Ketchmark
Family
March 29, 2021
Margaret ,Gene and Family
March 29, 2021
Our prayers are with your family. We loved you so much and you will be missed.
Margaret and Gene ketchmark
March 29, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family at this sad time. Peace be with you.
Keith and Sandy Miller
March 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results