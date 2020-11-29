Menu
Marjorie I. "Marge" Builta
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020

Marjorie I. "Marge" Builta

Dec. 28, 1953 - Nov. 24, 2020

LeRoy - Marjorie "Marge" I. Builta, 66, of Leroy, IL, passed away at 3:21 p.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at her residence.

A graveside service will be at 3:00 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at Dawson Cemetery, Rural Ellsworth, IL, with Pastor Mattheis Lorimor officiating. There will be no visitation. Mask and social distance will be required. Memorials may be made to the Dawson Cemetery or the First united Methodist Church of LeRoy, IL. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, LeRoy, IL is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Marge was born December 28, 1953, in Gibson City, IL, a daughter of Roscoe and Mildred Lee Read. She married Wayne Builta on June 18, 1977, in Forrest, IL, he survives in LeRoy, IL.

Also surviving is a daughter, Krista (Trever) Kuipers, LeRoy, IL; and a son, Kirk Builta, Mahomet, IL; two grandchildren: Claire and Kelson Kuipers; one brother, Roger (Carol) Read, Champaign, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one son, Keith Russell Builta.

She received her B.S. degree in Education from Illinois State University, Normal, IL. She taught at the Forrest Grade School, Forrest, IL, and later taught fourth grade at the Bellflower Grade School, Bellflower, IL. She and Wayne farmed together for many years.

Marge attended the First United Methodist Church of LeRoy. She was a former 4-H leader in Bellflower. She and Wayne enjoyed spending the winters in Florida.

Please view and leave condolences online at www.calvertbelangeebruce.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Nov. 29, 2020.
Wayne I want to express my sympathies on Marge´s passing. I have many great memories working with you and Marge on the Fairbanks farm.
Ray Carmichael
November 29, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the family. May God bless and keep you during this difficult time. May your hearts be comforted by memories and the legacy she leaves behind. In His name we pray for you all.
SHERRI MORGAN
November 29, 2020