Merlin Ray Kaeb
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home - Fairbury - Fairbury
100 W. Maple St.
Fairbury, IL

Merlin Ray Kaeb

Dec. 15, 1955 - Dec. 20, 2020

ARROWSMITH - Merlin Ray Kaeb, 64, of Arrowsmith, passed away at 10:01 p.m., December 10, 2020, at his residence, where he was lovingly cared for by his wife and family through his journey with cancer.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, December 14, 2020, at South Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury. Minister of the church will be officiating.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the donor's choice of charity.

Merlin was born December 15, 1955, in Watseka, the son of John and Adeline (Edelman) Kaeb. He married Ida Lou Stork on February 25, 1979. She survives.

Also surviving are his children: John (Cara) Kaeb of Arrowsmith, Philip (Wendi) Kaeb of Saybrook, Mary (Ryan) Wenger of Fairbury, Rachael (Caleb) Kuenzi of Colfax, Rebekah Kaeb of Normal, David Kaeb of Arrowsmith, Daniel (Kelsey) Kaeb of Saybrook, Christina (Jacob) Rinkenberger of Saybrook, Jesse (Tierra) Kaeb of Ellsworth, Andrew (Elizabeth) Kaeb of Saybrook, Timothy Kaeb, Benjamin Kaeb, and Samuel Kaeb all of Arrowsmith; 13 grandchildren; siblings: Steve (Bonnie) Kaeb of Paxton, Morris Kaeb of Fairbury, Jean (Harlan) Knapp of Chenoa, Marlene (Loren) Dettwyler of Silverton, OR, Susie (Alvin) Knapp of Fairbury, William (Juanita) Kaeb of Arrowsmith, Becky (Lynn) Schaffer of Fairbury, Lori Morrison of Normal, Julie (Tim) Ifft of Piper City, and Gary (Paula) Kaeb of Stayton, OR; brother-in-law, Russ Leman of Roanoke.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Joan Leman, brother and sister-in-law, Eldon and Stephanie Kaeb.

Merlin was a lifelong farmer and a member of the Christian Apostolic Church, Forrest.

An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
South Graceland Cemetery
Fairbury, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home - Fairbury - Fairbury
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
So sad to hear about Merlin. We went to school together. Merlin was a very kind and gentle person. Rest in peace my friend.
Bev Heavilin Baker
December 13, 2020
Christina and rest of family, so sorry for your loss. You all took great care of him, now he can rest. Love you .
Marilyn Moore
December 13, 2020
I'm sorry for your loss. I waited on him quite a bit at Morris Tick Co and he always always had a smile on his face. I believe he was in a few years ago since we became Alter and even through his illness he had that same smile.
Sue Schaefer
December 12, 2020
I am just so saddened by Merlin's passing. Praying for all of you at this time. May God bless you and hold you close in the palm of His hand.
Ann Renee (Harding) Frels
December 12, 2020
Remembering him standing down the basement before Sunday school started each Sunday. He´d stand in the corner and lead the songs. His love for singing was an inspiration. I remember Ida Lou inviting Melanie and me to spend the night when she and Merlin were first married and lived in a trailer house. It was so much fun. I remember Ida Lou was sitting on Merlin´s lap at our table and she said something funny and Merlin was laughing so hard, it took several minutes before he could speak. He had us all laughing. His laughter was contagious because it came from the heart. He was such a sincere man. Wishing you all God´s peace as you lay Merlin to rest, safe in the arms of Jesus.
Jeannie Beth
December 12, 2020
