Merlin Ray Kaeb

Dec. 15, 1955 - Dec. 20, 2020

ARROWSMITH - Merlin Ray Kaeb, 64, of Arrowsmith, passed away at 10:01 p.m., December 10, 2020, at his residence, where he was lovingly cared for by his wife and family through his journey with cancer.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, December 14, 2020, at South Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury. Minister of the church will be officiating.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the donor's choice of charity.

Merlin was born December 15, 1955, in Watseka, the son of John and Adeline (Edelman) Kaeb. He married Ida Lou Stork on February 25, 1979. She survives.

Also surviving are his children: John (Cara) Kaeb of Arrowsmith, Philip (Wendi) Kaeb of Saybrook, Mary (Ryan) Wenger of Fairbury, Rachael (Caleb) Kuenzi of Colfax, Rebekah Kaeb of Normal, David Kaeb of Arrowsmith, Daniel (Kelsey) Kaeb of Saybrook, Christina (Jacob) Rinkenberger of Saybrook, Jesse (Tierra) Kaeb of Ellsworth, Andrew (Elizabeth) Kaeb of Saybrook, Timothy Kaeb, Benjamin Kaeb, and Samuel Kaeb all of Arrowsmith; 13 grandchildren; siblings: Steve (Bonnie) Kaeb of Paxton, Morris Kaeb of Fairbury, Jean (Harlan) Knapp of Chenoa, Marlene (Loren) Dettwyler of Silverton, OR, Susie (Alvin) Knapp of Fairbury, William (Juanita) Kaeb of Arrowsmith, Becky (Lynn) Schaffer of Fairbury, Lori Morrison of Normal, Julie (Tim) Ifft of Piper City, and Gary (Paula) Kaeb of Stayton, OR; brother-in-law, Russ Leman of Roanoke.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Joan Leman, brother and sister-in-law, Eldon and Stephanie Kaeb.

Merlin was a lifelong farmer and a member of the Christian Apostolic Church, Forrest.

