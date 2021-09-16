Menu
Pamila I. "Nanny" Rexroat
1952 - 2021
Pamila I. "Nanny" Rexroat

BLOOMINGTON - Pamila I. "Nanny" Rexroat, 69, of Bloomington, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; one brother; and three children, Angel Troyer, Robbie Troyer, and Wesley Rexroat.

A celebration of Pam's life will be from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Lincoln Towers, 202 S. Roosevelt St., Bloomington. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.

To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Lincoln Towers
202 S. Roosevelt St., Bloomington, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
i will always cherish great memories of you.Im glad to have known you.thank you for being a part of my life.Rip pam.
Annie tipsord
Friend
September 16, 2021
