Randal William Rote

Feb. 4, 1968 - Dec. 8, 2020

WAUPUN, Wisconsin -

Randal William Rote, 52, of Waupun, WI, passed away on December 8, 2020.

Randal "Randy" was born on February 4, 1968, in Madison, WI, a son of Romayn and Nancy Rote (survived). He married Linda M. Hoffman on June 8, 1991. She survives.

Other survivors include a son, Ryan Rote; daughters: Jenna (Zachery) Arbogast, and Kayla Rote; one grandson, Cohen Arbogast; sister, Ronda (Dewey) Reeder; brother, Ross (Mindy); nephew, Kyle Rote; mother-in-law, Virginia Hoffman; brothers- and sisters-in-law: Kristy Hoffman, Nancy (Bruce) Peckham, Rose (Al) Fabian, Michael (Crystal) Hoffman, and Doug (Sara) Hoffman; and surviving numerous cousins; nieces; nephews; aunts; and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wilson and Mildred Rote, and Gladys Schwanke, and father-in-law, James Hoffman.

Randy grew up in Madison, WI, and graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1986 where he was an avid football player and wrestler. In 1986, he met his future wife, Linda M. Hoffman while attending UW-Platteville and obtaining his BS in Technical Agriculture in 1990. Randy enjoyed participating in rodeo events with his brother, Ross and family. Life took his family to El Paso, Illinois for 18 years. There he raised his family and made many lifelong friends. His extended family included the softball girls he mentored and their families. In December, 2018, he moved his family back to Wisconsin. Here he was able to extend his softball family and share his love and passion with many more people.

Randy's greatest passion was giving and providing for those he loved. He could always be found on the sideline of any sport cheering loudly. He was always willing to learn and grow in all areas of life. In his free time, you could find him teaching, coaching, or helping others. His favorite sports to watch were anything his children were in. There was no greater fan or father like Randy. Although, not the most talented, he was the best throwing, catching, and hitting partner, and volleyball partner. He was always willing to give all he had even, if it ended in a small injury. Throughout his coaching years, he mentored numerous players through many sports, especially softball and football. He spent hours working with those who showed dedication. His support was felt through all communities. His mentorship was as much about sports skills as it was about life lessons. He also enjoyed fishing, hiking, hunting, or exploring the outdoors. He dreamed big for his children and grandchild and was there to help in any way or simply cheer. Randy passed on his passion for life to his children and all those he impacted. Family was first and foremost to him. To most, he came across as tough and rough exterior but all who knew him best knew he had a huge heart and was a big cupcake! He loved his friends and family, including his softball families in central Illinois and Waupun. Randy's life was full of fun and love and could never be summed up in a few paragraphs. He lived a life that was a story of great adventure. He will live on in all the ones he loved. Every time you see a foul ball, you can look up and hear him yelling from heaven, "OUT, OUT, OUT!!!"

There was a private family memorial held. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up in his name. Contributions can be sent via Venmo (@RandyMemorial) or Paypal (@PaypalLinda297). Funds will be distributed to charities chosen by the family.