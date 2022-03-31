Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard "Rick" Johannsen
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
328 South Locust Street
Tremont, IL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Apr, 3 2022
1:00p.m.
Lyman Cemetery
Send Flowers

Richard "Rick" Johannsen

July 1, 1950 - Mar. 25, 2022

PEKIN - Richard "Rick" Johannsen, 71, of Pekin, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022 at Pekin Manor.

He was born July 1, 1950 in Urbana to Robert and Velma Lewis Johannsen. He married Peggy Kief on February 15, 1970 in Roberts, IL, and she survives.

Also surviving are two daughters: Sherri (Josh) Weer and Sandy (Glen) Gullette, both of Tremont; seven grandchildren: Andrea (Josh) Seelye, Allyson and Drew Gullette, Chase Render, Hunter, Jaxon, and Trey Weer; one brother, Roger (Carolyn) Johannsen of Melvin; and one sister, Connie Weakman.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Rick was a salesman for building materials. He loved sports - Fighting Illini, Bears, Cubs, and the White Sox, and a special love for dogs.

Cremation has been accorded. A graveside service and burial of cremated remains will be at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Lyman Cemetery in Roberts, IL. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate or TAPS.

To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 31, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Lyman Cemetery
Roberts, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Davis-Oswald Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.