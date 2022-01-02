Richard Allen Wesley

Jan. 17, 1967 - Dec. 21, 2021

KALAMAZOO - Richard Allen Wesley, age 54 of Kalamazoo, died on December 21, 2021.

He was born on January 17, 1967, in Moline, IL. Allen graduated from high school in Leroy, IL, and attended college. He was a programmer for TBA, Inc. in Kalamazoo and enjoyed his coworkers and being able to bring his beloved dog to work some days. Allen was an avid golfer. He loved sports and cheered on the St. Louis Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, and the Fighting Illini.

He is survived by his stepfather John Green and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his mom, Carolyn "Carol" Green.

Allen will be laid to rest along with his mother at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington, IL.