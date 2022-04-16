Robert D. "Bob" Painter Jr.

Sept. 4, 1934 - April 8, 2022

GIBSON CITY - Robert D. "Bob" Painter Jr., 87, of Gibson City, peacefully passed away at 11:25 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City.

Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Joyce Gibson officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Melvin Cemetery in Melvin, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Robert was born September 4, 1934, in Fisher. A son of Robert D. and Marquerite Taylor Painter. He married Shirley J. Otto on June 21, 1961, in Roberts. She passed away January 22, 1988.

He is survived by four children: Randy (Tisha) Painter of Melvin, Richard (Michele) Painter of Gibson City, Robin Painter of Fisher and Rodney (Victoria) Painter of Elk Bend, ID. Seven grandchildren, whom he was very proud of: Michael Reynolds, Dylan (Lexie Brucker) Painter, Erika Painter, Jacob (Emmaleigh) Painter, Ellee Painter, Hana Painter and Griffin Painter; and five precious great-grandchildren: Makenzie, Noah, Brooklyn, Adrielle and Jairus. Also, a brother, Howard Brandt of Harpster; and a sister, Patsy Bolds of Pekin.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Pearson; and three brothers: Gerald, Darrell and Walter.

Bob was a proud Army veteran, member of the Lee Lowery American Legion Post #568 and a graduate of Bradley University. He was an amazing carpenter, building and remodeling many homes in his career. It was his passion and he found peace when building and creating with his hands. He will be missed by his family and his many friends.

