Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert D. "Bob" Painter Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Rosenbaum Funeral Home
925 North, IL-47
Gibson City, IL

Robert D. "Bob" Painter Jr.

Sept. 4, 1934 - April 8, 2022

GIBSON CITY - Robert D. "Bob" Painter Jr., 87, of Gibson City, peacefully passed away at 11:25 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City.

Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Joyce Gibson officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Melvin Cemetery in Melvin, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Robert was born September 4, 1934, in Fisher. A son of Robert D. and Marquerite Taylor Painter. He married Shirley J. Otto on June 21, 1961, in Roberts. She passed away January 22, 1988.

He is survived by four children: Randy (Tisha) Painter of Melvin, Richard (Michele) Painter of Gibson City, Robin Painter of Fisher and Rodney (Victoria) Painter of Elk Bend, ID. Seven grandchildren, whom he was very proud of: Michael Reynolds, Dylan (Lexie Brucker) Painter, Erika Painter, Jacob (Emmaleigh) Painter, Ellee Painter, Hana Painter and Griffin Painter; and five precious great-grandchildren: Makenzie, Noah, Brooklyn, Adrielle and Jairus. Also, a brother, Howard Brandt of Harpster; and a sister, Patsy Bolds of Pekin.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Pearson; and three brothers: Gerald, Darrell and Walter.

Bob was a proud Army veteran, member of the Lee Lowery American Legion Post #568 and a graduate of Bradley University. He was an amazing carpenter, building and remodeling many homes in his career. It was his passion and he found peace when building and creating with his hands. He will be missed by his family and his many friends.

On line condolences can be shared with the family at www.rosenbaumfh.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Apr. 16, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Rosenbaum Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Rosenbaum Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.