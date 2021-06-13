Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Lee Schwoerer
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Bloomington High School
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

Robert Lee Schwoerer

May 30, 1924 - June 7, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Robert Lee Schwoerer, 97 of rural Bloomington, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.

Bob was born May 30, 1924 in Bloomington, the son of Lambert A. and Ruth (Kaiser) Schwoerer. His brother survives, L.W. (Sharon) Schwoerer, sister Rose Marie (Art) Wellmerling preceded.

Bob attended Emerson Grade School and Bloomington High School. He served in the Army Air Force from 1943-1946. On July 13, 1947 he married Evelyn Jean Hilton and they shared 67 years of marriage before her death in 2014. Together, Bob and Evelyn joined the Hilton family farm, milking registered Holstein dairy cows.

Our dad/grandpa provided a strong role model, caring for our family, and working together on the farm. He greatly enjoyed being with his family and was active on the farm until age 95. His legacy includes three sons: Tom (Sue) Schwoerer, Steve (Kathy) Schwoerer and Jim (Sandy) Schwoerer; and daughter, Rene Atkinson, all of Bloomington; 10 grandchildren: Ken (Annie) Schwoerer, Kevin Schwoerer, Jacob (Carrie) Schwoerer, Stacy (Don) Spaulding, Jamie (Suzanne) Schwoerer, Brent (Melissa) Schwoerer, Brandon (Ingrid) Schwoerer, Matt (Hope) Schwoerer, Amanda (Jeff) Houde, and Reilly Atkinson; and 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Devon Atkinson; grandson, Steven and a great granddaughter Ava.

His graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 21, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington with Pastor Doane Brubaker officiating.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
East Lawn Memorial Gardens
Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My sincere condolences Tom and Sue. May God wrap His loving arms around you both during this difficult time
April Kagel
June 15, 2021
You all have my deepest sympathy over the loss of your dear Dad, grandfather, brother, friend,.... "Our dad/grandpa provided a strong role model, caring for our family, and working together on the farm."; What a lifetime of blessings packed in few words!! Praying for you all in the days ahead and rejoicing over the continued legacy.....
Deb Hodel
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results