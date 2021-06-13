Robert Lee Schwoerer

May 30, 1924 - June 7, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Robert Lee Schwoerer, 97 of rural Bloomington, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.

Bob was born May 30, 1924 in Bloomington, the son of Lambert A. and Ruth (Kaiser) Schwoerer. His brother survives, L.W. (Sharon) Schwoerer, sister Rose Marie (Art) Wellmerling preceded.

Bob attended Emerson Grade School and Bloomington High School. He served in the Army Air Force from 1943-1946. On July 13, 1947 he married Evelyn Jean Hilton and they shared 67 years of marriage before her death in 2014. Together, Bob and Evelyn joined the Hilton family farm, milking registered Holstein dairy cows.

Our dad/grandpa provided a strong role model, caring for our family, and working together on the farm. He greatly enjoyed being with his family and was active on the farm until age 95. His legacy includes three sons: Tom (Sue) Schwoerer, Steve (Kathy) Schwoerer and Jim (Sandy) Schwoerer; and daughter, Rene Atkinson, all of Bloomington; 10 grandchildren: Ken (Annie) Schwoerer, Kevin Schwoerer, Jacob (Carrie) Schwoerer, Stacy (Don) Spaulding, Jamie (Suzanne) Schwoerer, Brent (Melissa) Schwoerer, Brandon (Ingrid) Schwoerer, Matt (Hope) Schwoerer, Amanda (Jeff) Houde, and Reilly Atkinson; and 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Devon Atkinson; grandson, Steven and a great granddaughter Ava.

His graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 21, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington with Pastor Doane Brubaker officiating.

