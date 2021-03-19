Menu
Scott Hohulin
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center - Morton
140 S. Detroit Ave.
Morton, IL

Scott Hohulin

Dec. 15, 1961 - Feb. 28, 2021

WILDOMAR, California - Scott C. Hohulin, 59, of Wildomar, CA, formerly of Lexington, IL, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Temecula Valley Hospital in Temecula, CA.

He was born on December 15, 1961 in Davenport, Iowa, to Samuel E. and Sandra L. (Martin) Hohulin. He married Alicia Ustariz in Las Vegas, NV, on May 27, 2001.

Surviving are two daughters: Samantha and Elisabella Hohulin, both of Wildomar, CA; father, Samuel Hohulin of Goodfield, IL; and two brothers: Steve (Mary) Hohulin of Madison, MS. And Shawn (Amy) Hohulin of Minier, IL.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Scott was an educator, body builder, trainer, nutritionist, entrepreneur, engineer, and friend to many. His list of universities attended and degrees is too numerous to list, but included several Masters and PhD degrees. His love of Jesus Christ was always evident to his friends, as was his love and admiration of his daughters, Samantha and Bella, who are his greatest legacy. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

A private graveside service will be held at Goodfield-Congerville Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Congerville, IL, with church ministers officiating.

Memorials may be made to a college education fund for Scott's daughters at Goodfield State Bank, with checks made out to "FBO Samantha and Bella Hohulin".

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
I am so sorry to read of Scott's passing. Rest easy is Jesus's arms.
Tammy Bishop
March 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results