Sharon "Sherry" Lee (Armstrong) Webb

Nov. 23, 1945 - March 22, 2021

OTTAWA - Sharon "Sherry" Lee (Armstrong) Webb, formerly of Champaign, IL passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at Pleasant View Luther Home in Ottawa, IL where she had been a resident for the past 17 months in their memory care unit.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Freese Funeral Home in Tolono, IL.

Born November 23, 1945 in Bloomington to Harold H. and Eleanor (Hammers) Armstrong of El Paso.

Sherry graduated from El Paso High School in 1963 and Eastern Illinois University in 1967 with a Bachelor of Science in Education. She received her Master of Education from the University of Illinois in 1973. She taught Elementary Education in the Champaign area for 18 years.

On July 10, 1976, she married Elbert Joseph "EJ" Webb at First Presbyterian Church in Champaign, IL. He pre-deceased her on Dec. 29, 2008. She is also pre-deceased by her parents, a brother, Grant Armstrong, and a brother-in-law, Wayne Grusy.

She is survived by her two sisters: Joyce (Charlie) Wittler of Savoy, IL and Bonnie (Tom) Geier of Berlin, VT; a sister-in-law, Luella Armstrong of El Paso, IL; three nephews: Jeff (Lisa) Grusy of Decorah, IA, Todd (Norma) Armstrong of Creve Coeur, MO, Tom (Alison) Geier, Jr., of Berlin, VT; two nieces: Lynne (Doug) Lamers of Dousman, WI, and Tammy (Chris) McCormick of Streator, IL. She is also survived by eight great nieces; two great nephews; five great-great nieces; and two great-great nephews.

After retiring from teaching, she worked for the University of Illinois in the film department for several years.

In retirement, she and EJ enjoyed traveling and spoiling their many rescued cats and dogs throughout the years. Sherry always loved animals and would take her dog to the local nursing home to visit the residents and she also helped at the local stable that matched special needs children with horses for riding lessons.

Graveside services will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens, 4112 W. Bloomington Rd., Champaign at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021 with Pastor Lynette Chapman of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Alzheimer's Association, The Champaign County Humane Society or the charity of the donor's choice.

