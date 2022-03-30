Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Stephen Walker Norton
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Bloomington High School
FUNERAL HOME
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL

Stephen Walker Norton

Dec. 18, 1945 - March 14, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Stephen Walker Norton, 76, of Bloomington, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, at his home.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Steve was born on December 18, 1945, in Bloomington, the son of Max and Mary Walker Norton.

Surviving are his son, Lane Norton; grandchildren: Nicholas Carter and Bree Desmond; and sisters: Susan (Mike) Manahan and Jane (Don Wilcox) Sumrall, all of Bloomington. He is also survived by nieces: Molly Armstrong and Jen McGinnis; and a nephew, Stephen Manahan.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents and a niece, Kate Hartrich.

Steve graduated from Bloomington High School and was active in sports, especially wrestling. He attended Illinois State University.

He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Purple Heart among other honors.

Steve began his restaurant career at Barney's on South Main in Bloomington. He managed several local restaurants, including The Caboose in Bloomington and The Tabard Inn in Lexington, both of which he later owned for many years.

Steve was a loving son, brother, friend, uncle, father, and grandfather, whose grandchildren meant the world to him. He will be greatly missed.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois, 423 N Kays Dr. Normal, IL 61761, or a charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 30, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.