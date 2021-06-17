Terry Lynn Moore-Estes

Aug. 19, 1964 - June 15, 2021

BARGERSVILLE, Indiana - Terry Lynn Moore-Estes of Bargersville, IN passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 surrounded by her friends and family. She passed away following a courageous six-year battle with colon cancer. She was born on August 19, 1964 in Champaign, IL to Cecil and Linda (Specht) Moore. She married Dean Estes on May 21, 1994 in Fisher, IL.

Terry was very passionate about her family, friends, and her career as a Research Scientist. The love of her life was her family, especially her two sons. Her extended family of friends, colleagues, and coworkers were a gift she never took for granted. She found joy anywhere that allowed her feet to be in the sand and the water to be crashing into the shore. Terry loved honest conversations and hosting pitch-ins at her home. All were welcomed by her captivating smile and a warm hug.

Terry was a 1982 graduate of Mahomet-Seymour High School in Mahomet, IL. She was a 1986 graduate of the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana, IL with a B.S. in Microbiology.

Her scientific career started in 1987 at the Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of North Carolina. In 1992 she began working as a Biologist for Eli Lilly in Indianapolis, IN where she worked for 28 years. During her tenure at Lilly, she contributed to the research of multiple diseases and authored numerous scientific publications. She was a sought-after team member and mentor due to her dedication to high-quality work. Her life-long commitment to learning and progressing scientific research is especially evident by her long-held decision to donate her body to the Indiana University School of Medicine. She also participated in the ownership of Fassco Equipment alongside her husband.

Survivors include her husband Dean Estes of Bargersville, IN; son Aaron Estes of Bargersville, IN, son Adam Estes of Bargersville, IN; mother Linda (Specht) and step-father Ron McCorkle of Cedar Grove, NC; sister Brenda Moore of Cedar Gove, NC; brother Gene Moore of Normal, IL. She was preceded in death by her father Cecil Moore, brother Robert Moore, and stepmother Regina Moore who now welcome her with open arms.

The family will conduct a celebration of life service on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 4 PM at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN and will be live-streamed for family and friends to connect at www.swartzmortuary.com/obituary/terry-moore-estes. Please use Firefox Internet or Google Chrome for optimal viewing. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until service time at the mortuary on Saturday.

The family would like to thank the medical professionals and staff at IU Simon Cancer Center Indianapolis, IN and Kindred Hospice Greenwood, IN. Thus in place of flowers, the family of Terry Moore requests donations be made to the IU Simon Cancer Center for colon cancer. Please make memorial gifts payable to IU Foundation/Type of Cancer Research. Please indicate "In memory of Terry Moore" on your gift. Donations can be made online at www.cancer.iu.edu/giving or via mail to IU Simon Cancer Center, PO Box 7072, Indianapolis, IN 46207. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.