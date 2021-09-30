Menu
Weldon Walker
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Haensel-Oswald Funeral Home
501 S ORCHARD ST
MACKINAW, IL

Weldon Walker

Dec. 1, 1946 - Sept. 27, 2021

MCLEAN - Weldon Walker, of McLean, passed away at his home with his family on September 27, 2021, near McLean, Illinois.

Weldon was born on December 1, 1946, in Lincoln, Illinois. He grew up near Armington, Illinois, and enjoyed the farm life throughout his childhood. He joined the Navy for a short time and served as active duty in the Vietnam War aboard the USS Turner Joy. He then came home to join the family farming business.

He married Vicki (Dorsey) of Pekin, Illinois, on September 5, 1970. Together they have three children: Brooke (Andru) Lombardo of Elbert, CO; Ashleigh (Spud) McCann, of Snoqualmie, WA; and Todd (Jaclyn) Walker of McLean, Illinois.

Weldon farmed for many years, raising hogs and growing corn and soybeans. He and Vicki enjoyed traveling together, spending time with their grandchildren, and relaxing at their home.

He is survived by his wife; three children; six grandchildren: (Adia, Dean, Vera and Wade McCann; and Nathaniel and Matilda Walker); and his brother, Keith (Fran) Walker. He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Evelyn Walker and his sister, LaVonna (Jim) Dashiell.

The family will have a private gathering to honor Weldon's life. Tributes can be left at the Haensel-Oswald Funeral Homes website.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute at Galter Pavilion, 675 North St. Clair, 20th Floor, Chicago, IL 60611.



Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 30, 2021.
I´m so happy that my Dad has so many wonderful memories boating with Weldon! I even have a few myself of when my children and I tagged along. Dad got choked up when he told me the news of his passing. He will be missed and was a dear friend to him. We are sending much love and prayers to everyone. Thank you for the memories!
Kelly Sands Risinger (Doug Sands´s oldest daughter)
September 30, 2021
We have so many wonderful memories of your whole family and they will live on we will miss him dearly and we will keep your family in our prayers
Bart and Ginny Needles
September 30, 2021
May your memories always live on in your heart! You are in my thoughts and prayers!
Judy Smith
September 30, 2021
I have great memories of Vicki and Weldon when they were youth group leaders at Faith Lutheran Church. I loved his personality and his laugh. My condolences to Vicki, Brooke, Ashleigh, and Todd. My prayers will be with you all.
Kenda Jones
Friend
September 30, 2021
