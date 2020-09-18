LEXINGTON - William "Bumps" Leake, 86, of Lexington, passed away at 4:27 AM on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Due to Covid-19 his memorial mass will be for family only, as we are limited to 50 persons inside of the building. His memorial mass will be on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Fr. Carl LoPresti officiating. Burial of cremated remains will follow the mass at Lexington Cemetery in Lexington. Memorials may be given to St. Mary's Catholic Church or to the Lexington Ambulance Service. Calvert Johnson and Musselman in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

William Leake was born in Bloomington, IL, on March 16, 1934; a son to Andrew Patrick and Mary Estelle Downs Leake. He married Loretta "Jean" Ashley at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Chenoa on December 10, 1952. She survives.

Also surviving are his children; Kathy Stephey, Bloomington; Cheryl (Tom) McCambridge, Winterhaven, Florida; Greg (Janet) Leake, Lexington; David (Lori) Leake, Lexington; Randy Leake, Lexington; Kim (Jay) Mohr, Platte City, Missouri; a sister, Rita D. Leake, Lexington; sister-in-law, Ellen Leake, Elizabeth, IL; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers, Andrew, Charles, and Carl Leake; and a son-in-law, Dr. Richard Stephey.

William farmed for over 60 years. He enjoyed playing cards and shooting pool with his buddies. He leaves a legacy of love for family; respect for hard work; and a willingness to help others. He will be dearly missed.