William Linneman
1926 - 2022
BORN
1926
DIED
2022

William (Bill) Linneman

Oct. 13, 1926 - Jan. 7, 2022

MOUNT PLEASANT - William (Bill) Linneman, died on January 7, 2022. He will be cremated and inured at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Stanford. An informal memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

William Richard Linneman was born in Bloomington, IL, on October 13, 1926, to William Louis and Bertha Ummel Linneman. He graduated from Bloomington High in 1944, and Park College, MO, in 1950. In between, he served in the US Navy aboard the destroyer Douglas H. Fox.

He married Elizabeth Ann (Betsy) Doland on August 4, 1957.

He attended graduate school at the University of Illinois where he taught Freshman English. He received his PhD in 1960, writing a dissertation on American Humor.

From 1960 to 1964 he taught at Florida Southern College where he was Director of Freshman Writing. He joined Illinois State in 1964 where he was to serve as Director of the University Honors Program and Chairman, Department of English.

He is the author of a book on the poet Richard Hovey, who was born in Bloomington and some thirty articles on American literature and humor, including several satires and short stories. He became a specialist on the writings of Will Rogers and gave many luncheon and after-dinner speeches on Rogers and humor.

He imitated Rogers' laconic style in letters to the Pantagraph, which because of their ironic tone were frequently misunderstood.

In 2000, he became a weekly columnist for the Normalite.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Normal, Longfellow Club and Senior Professionals.

He is survived by his daughters: Viki (Dan) Distin Grand Rapids, MI, Kathy (Scott) Morgan Glen Ellyn, IL, and five grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Baby Fold, Normal, IL, or Home Sweet Home Ministries, Bloomington, IL.



Published by The Pantagraph on Jan. 10, 2022.
He was a wonderful teacher. Freshman English 9 a.m. MWF. Later I enjoyed reading his columns in the Normalite. My sympathies.
Jeannette Mead
School
March 17, 2022
I was a colleague of Bill at Illinois State University. He was very helpful in many ways, including my research and book on Bloomington, Illinois author Harold A. Sinclair. Bill was much respected, a kind, honorable man.
Gary L. Heath
January 21, 2022
Bill was a cousin of Earl Kaufman. We enjoyed his columns over the years. Our condolences to the family.
Gary & Claudia Kaufman
January 17, 2022
Our sympathies and condolences to the Linneman and Distin family.
Chris and Molly Nawrocki
January 16, 2022
We are fortunate to have had Bill a part of our lives for 70 plus years. We have many fond memories of spending time with Bill and Betsy. Bill had a great intellect and was aware of what was happening in the world and what could be done about it. He was generous in ways many persons were not aware of. He has left a great legacy to his children, grandchildren and all of us. A good man is gone.
Frank and Mary Lou Doland New
January 15, 2022
You were a wonderful dad, father in law and grandfather and will be missed dearly. Here's to your reunion with Mom, Rick and Uncle Bob! Family was always your first love but I think your second was the farm...
Katherine Morgan
Family
January 13, 2022
We send our sympathy to you all and our thanks for your having shared with us this man of wit, charm, and distinction.
Gary & Mary Distin
January 13, 2022
Viki Distin
Family
January 12, 2022
Viki Distin
Family
January 12, 2022
It is not surprising Dad that your heart gave out after 95 years of working it so hard...You embodied so many "heart qualities" of generosity, kindness, compassion, patience and most of all humility. Your memory will live on in your writings, the hundreds of stories which you shared, and in your beloved grandchildren. Thanks for keeping us all laughing and say hi to Rick and Mom.
Viki Distin
Family
January 12, 2022
May your hearts be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well-lived.
Phyllis Remmert, Gary Remmert, Jeff and Linda Lau
January 11, 2022
I was just so saddened to hear of Dr. Linneman's passing. I was a student of his at I.S.U. many years ago and thoroughly enjoyed having his as a teacher. He knew so much and was so much fun. It was a joy to learn from him. Prayers for his family. May God bless you and hold you close during this time.
Ann Renee (Harding) Frels
School
January 11, 2022
I enjoyed his classes from 1983-1984. Among my most memorable teachers.
Neil Robinson
School
January 10, 2022
It's been a pleasure knowing Bill for several years. Always a sweet man!
Karen Wehrmann, former concierge at Luther Oaks
January 10, 2022
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results