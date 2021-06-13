Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William R. Sutter
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

William R. Sutter

Dec. 26, 1933 - June 9, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - William R. Sutter, 87 of Bloomington, passed away at 7:38 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at his home surrounded by family.

His funeral will be at 10:00 p.m., Friday, June 18 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington with Rev. Jeffrey Stirniman officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m., Thursday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society.

Bill was born December 26, 1933 in Colfax, the son of Paul H. and Reba Fentress Sutter. He married Sherrilyn F. Ryan on June 21, 1958 in Wapella. She died on January 14, 2004.

Survivors include five children: Jim Sutter, Jackie (Jeff) Weber, Doug (Shelly) Sutter, Sherri (Steve) Hume and Ryan Sutter, all of Bloomington; thirteen grandchildren: Melissa Miller, Katie and Tyler Sipes, Jared Sutter, Sydney, Sophia and Sarah Sutter, Reese, Ryleigh and Grace Weber, Haley, Hannah and Hunter Hume; five great-grandchildren; a brother Paul "Bud" Sutter; and a son-in-law, Jim Sipes of Bloomington.

He was preceded in death by a son Dan Sutter and a daughter Ellen "Jo" Sipes.

Bill graduated from Trinity High School in 1952 and was a US Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving in Germany from 1953-1955.

He worked at Illinois Wesleyan University and the Illinois Department of Transportation. Bill enjoyed antique cars and spending time with his grandchildren.

Special thank you to Kindred Hospice and his nurse Bonnie.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive, Bloomington, IL
Jun
18
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Always enjoyed time I spent With Bill and Sherrilyn Sutter and happy they are together again.
Linda Dotson
Friend
June 26, 2021
Always loved to be in the company of Bill & Sherrilyn - Now they are together again ~ Love & Prayers, Judy
Judith A Kerber
Family
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results