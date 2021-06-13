William R. Sutter

Dec. 26, 1933 - June 9, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - William R. Sutter, 87 of Bloomington, passed away at 7:38 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at his home surrounded by family.

His funeral will be at 10:00 p.m., Friday, June 18 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington with Rev. Jeffrey Stirniman officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m., Thursday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society.

Bill was born December 26, 1933 in Colfax, the son of Paul H. and Reba Fentress Sutter. He married Sherrilyn F. Ryan on June 21, 1958 in Wapella. She died on January 14, 2004.

Survivors include five children: Jim Sutter, Jackie (Jeff) Weber, Doug (Shelly) Sutter, Sherri (Steve) Hume and Ryan Sutter, all of Bloomington; thirteen grandchildren: Melissa Miller, Katie and Tyler Sipes, Jared Sutter, Sydney, Sophia and Sarah Sutter, Reese, Ryleigh and Grace Weber, Haley, Hannah and Hunter Hume; five great-grandchildren; a brother Paul "Bud" Sutter; and a son-in-law, Jim Sipes of Bloomington.

He was preceded in death by a son Dan Sutter and a daughter Ellen "Jo" Sipes.

Bill graduated from Trinity High School in 1952 and was a US Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving in Germany from 1953-1955.

He worked at Illinois Wesleyan University and the Illinois Department of Transportation. Bill enjoyed antique cars and spending time with his grandchildren.

Special thank you to Kindred Hospice and his nurse Bonnie.

