Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wilma Louise Dyck
FUNERAL HOME
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
May, 21 2022
Mennonite Church of Normal
Send Flowers

Wilma Louise Dyck

Died on Dec. 21, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Wilma Louise (Regier) Dyck, 91-years of age, died on December 21, 2021, at her daughter's home with family beside her. Her body was donated to the Illinois Anatomical Gift Association from where her ashes will be returned to the family for burial at the Mennonite (Ropp) Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) or Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary (AMBS). Services will be on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Mennonite Church of Normal.

Wilma was born to Cornelius W. and Johanna Funk Regier in a farm house north of Laird, Saskatchewan, Canada.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cornelius J. Dyck; parents; and siblings: Agnes Ewert, Peter, Frieda Dueck, Johanna Voigt, Irma Nickel, Paula Dyck, Erwin, Edith Bergman, Walter, Anna Fast, Harold, Bernice, John, Verna Klassen; and daughter-in-law, Suzie Lane.

Surviving are her brothers, W. Donald, and Victor; and her daughters: Mary of Normal, IL, Jennifer of St. Catharines, Ontario, Sue Kliewer of Eden Prairie, MN; and granddaughters: Claire Dyck, Aurora Kliewer, and Avery Kliewer.

In 1952, Wilma married Cornelius J. Dyck (CJ). She graduated from Bethel College (KS) in 1955. For most of their married life, they lived in Elkhart, IN, where CJ taught at Anabaptist Mennonite Bible Seminary and Wilma taught elementary school. She earned a Master's degree from Indiana University in 1968, and taught for a total of 30-years beginning in a one-room school house in rural Saskatchewan and ending in the inner city of Elkhart.

Wilma was baptized at Rosthern Mennonite Church, Rosthern, Saskatchewan. She was a member of the Mennonite Church of Normal. She was known for her hospitality in every location where they lived. In 2004, Wilma and CJ moved to Normal, IL, to help care for their granddaughter.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
21
Service
Mennonite Church of Normal
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My condolences for your loss. If she taught the fifth grade at Roosevelt in 1965-1966, I was in her class. She was a very good teacher.
Robin Alan Rock
School
January 12, 2022
A lovely lady and good friend. I treasure our prayer partners time and eve soup/sand with her and CJ.
Ruth Ellen Dean
Friend
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results