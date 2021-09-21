Barbara Ann (Snow) Inglee

Feb. 18, 1931 - Aug. 8, 2020

WHITEHALL - Barbara Ann (Snow) Inglee passed away on August 8, 2020. She was born on February 18, 1931, to Robert and Rose Snow in Plattsburgh, NY. She grew up in Ausable and Rouse's Point, NY. She married Clinton Inglee in Rouse's Point where they resided until they moved to Lompoc, California. They raised their son, David, in Lompoc. Barbara proudly completed her nursing degree to become an R.N., and she worked as a school nurse for many years.

Barbara loved to travel and saw much of the world including China, Tunisia, Japan, Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, Costa Rica, Argentina, The British Isles, most of Europe, and many other countries and almost all of the United States with Alaska being one of the most interesting experiences for her. She enjoyed theater, shows and the NYC ballet at SPAC in the summer. She was a woman of many interests.

Upon retirement, she and her husband moved to Spring Hill, Florida. She enjoyed many happy years in her neighborhood of Timber Pines. In order to stay close to family and friends, Barb and Clint had a summer home on Blue Goose Road in Whitehall, NY.

She was a devout Catholic, and communicant of St. Paul's Church in Spring Hall. Barbara lived her faith. She was a very caring and generous woman. She was a long-time volunteer at St. Vincent's in Florida. Barb opened her home to her many neighbors who became good friends in California and in Florida. She always hosted holiday dinners for family and for those Florida friends who did not travel north in the winter. She was a horse lover, and with her nephew, she previously owned several standard bred horses. Sometimes they won their races. In the words of her son, Barb was an outstanding mother, nurse, caregiver, and friend.

Barb's son survived her but passed away suddenly in July 2021. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Suzanne of Tampa, FL and her granddaughter Tiffanie and her family who are posted in Zambia. She was predeceased by her brothers, Paul, John, and Carl Snow. She is survived by her brother, Gary Snow and his wife Christine of Clifton Park, NY, and her sister-in-law Audrey Snow of Largo, FL and her sons Paul and Barry Snow and their families. Her beloved nieces, Eliza LaPoint and Nancy Kovacky and their families and her nephew Richard Smith survive her. She also leaves many beloved nieces and nephews as well as her adored godson, John Powers and his family and many very dear friends. All of us miss her laughter, advice, prayers, and support.

A grave side service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday September 23, 2021, in the Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Whitehall.