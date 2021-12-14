Bruce Craig

HAGUE - Bruce Craig loved the idea of flight. Whether he was flying a World War II C-47 supply plane, a precision kite, or drones well into his 90's, flying -- and all he learned from it -- was a touchstone of his life. His skills at reading clouds for flight made him a reliable family weatherman. Maps - his navigation tools - were always within arms' reach, although most of the time he knew routes without looking.

Flying became making family furniture, including a prized table made out of a felled tree from wood that never left the property. Flying became skiing fast slopes, and sailing, racing across blue Lake George waters, the hull humming its song of life. Bruce sang life's song well for nearly 98 years, listening to great music, telling stories, grilling at the same fire pit from the age of nine, and playing his harmonica, a sound that comforted his children on the edge of sleep.

His father, Ralph Craig, was a two-time Olympic Gold Medal Winner; his mother, Elisabeth (Spies) Craig, was one of the first women to graduate from Vassar. It was a lot to live up to, but Bruce found his way with his wife and co-pilot of 66 years, Alison Craig, who he met while both attended St. Lawrence University. They made harmony together, singing in the car with their three kids, raising their family, and working together in Alison's Real Estate business after the kids were launched. As time passed, family grew to include a granddaughter and the partners of their three children.

On December 9, 2021, Bruce took flight once again, to a "Jim Dandy Peachy Keen" place among the stars.

If you wish to celebrate his life, please give a random act of kindness to someone in need. If you want to spend some time telling stories, laughing, or singing a song with Bruce, he'll be flying with the wind.

