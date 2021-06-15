Menu
Carmine "Carl" DiBattista
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls
136 Main Street
South Glens Falls, NY

Carmine "Carl" DiBattista

Dec. 9, 1925 - June 11, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Carmine "Carl" DiBattista, 95, formerly of South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2021 at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home with family by his side.

Born December 9, 1925 in Rizzacorno, Chieti, Italy he was the son of the late Antonio and Faustina DiBattista. He emigrated to the United States with his family in February 1927 and grew up in Muse, PA. During World War II he was stationed at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba from 1944 through 1946. On May 31, 1947 he married Elizabeth "Betty" Arrigoni at St. Elizabeth's Church in Lawrence, PA. Under the GI Bill Carl graduated from Penn State in 1949 with a Degree in Finance.

Carl was a communicant at St. Michael the Archangel Church where he was a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 11160, the Rev. Robert A. Nugent Council, and the Bereavement Committee. He also volunteered for Meals on Wheels.

Carl worked at Montgomery Wards and then for R&M Supplies for 20+ years until his retirement. He loved to hunt and fish, work in his garden and was a certified Master Gardener.

Carl was predeceased by his wife Betty, his son Carl "Jerry" DiBattista and his great-grandson Marcus Kenneth Grieve. He is survived by his children: Carol Hawkins (David McGrath), Michael DiBattista (Janet Paine), Bernard DiBattista (Debra), Martin DiBattista (Jill), Diane DiBattista (Fran Allen), Jim DiBattista (Kristen); and daughter-in-law Rose Cottrell; his grandchildren: Peter Tuebert (Noelle), Shane Tuebert, Daniele Fish (Jonathan), Deidre Grieve, Mark DiBattista, Megan Weinlein (Russell), Nina Cuff (Ryan), Melissa Wolff (Peter), and Alec and Ava DiBattista; great-grandchildren: Shelby and Marit Tuebert, Alyson and Ashlyn Fish, Ayden Grieve, Gianna and Mia DiBattista, Ella and Henry Weinlein, Clara, Audrey and Robert Cuff and Emery Wolff; two sisters: Rose Johnson and Clara Korintus; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY with Rev. Guy A. Childs, Pastor, officiating. Rite of Committal will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Memorial donations in Carl's name can be made to the Fort Hudson Nursing Home, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, 12828 or to the St. Michael the Archangel Bereavement Committee, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.



Published by Post-Star on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY
Jun
17
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Michael the Archangel Church
80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY
my deepest condolences to the Dibattista Family, I have very fond memories of you all.
Mark Mcdonald
Friend
June 16, 2021
Oh Marty and family, I am so sorry for your loss! Wishing you comfort from our Lord during your time of grief. Take heart in knowing his last breath on earth was his first breath in Heaven; and one day you will be reunited again for eternity. "Blessed are they that mourn, for they shall be comforted." Matthew 5:4 Love, Rita
Rita Debnam
Other
June 15, 2021
Deepest sympathy to DiBatista family.
Diane laubinget
Friend
June 15, 2021
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
D
June 15, 2021
