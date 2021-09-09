Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carrie Lee Shivers
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Road
Queensbury, NY

Carrie Lee Shivers

Oct. 29, 1923 - Sept. 4, 2021

GLENS FALLS - Carrie Lee Shivers, 97, went home to be with the Lord on September 4, 2021. She was born on October 29, 1923 in McWilliams, Alabama to the late Willie and Alberta Miles.

On September 9, 1940, Carrie met and married Samuel L. Shivers and from that union was blessed with her one and only child. She was the beloved mother of Zelma Plummer (Raphael "Tony"), the loving sister of Charity Steans, the loving grandmother of two granddaughters, Raquel Cherry (Anthony) and Rochelle Plummer-Prince (Thomas). She took much delight in her five great-grandchildren, Jhaena R. Horne, Sydney E. Prince, Brayden Prince, Kristofer Cherry, and Kordell Cherry. And, not long ago, during a particularly tough time in her illness, she "perked up" enough to hold the youngest member of her brood, great, great grandson Baby Amias Paige!

Carrie leaves to mourn her passing her loving family, friends and her faithful and caring church family (many who served as her caregivers during her lengthy illness," THANK YOU!).

Carrie is preceded in death by her siblings: Dillard Miles, Javon Miles and Alabama Reese.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Faith Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 15 Nelson Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801 with Reverend Leonard A. Oates officiating. Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon prior to the service at the church.

A graveside service will be held at Glens Falls Cemetery, Bay Road, Glens Falls, NY 12801 following the service at the church.

Due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19 social distancing as well as mandatory wearing of a face mask is required.

For online condolences and to view the full obituary, please visit http://sbfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Calling hours
11:00a.m.
Faith Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church
15 Nelson Street, Glens Falls, NY
Sep
11
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Faith Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church
15 Nelson Street, Glens Falls, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Aunt Carrie you were the mischievous one of the family & a wonderful delight. I know you´re home with the Lord and dancing to His music. I was and blessed to have known you. Zelma & family from the Simon family, we love you & our prayers & thoughts are with you! To God be the glory for His many blessings. Shalom shalom
Sandra J Simon
September 11, 2021
Rest In Peace my friend. You will be missed.
D
September 10, 2021
So very sorry to lose such a lovely lady and my next door neighbor here ! She will be missed ! My deepest condolences to all her wonderful family and friends, may the Lord eep her close and bring you peace !
Judy Baurle
Friend
September 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results