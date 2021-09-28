Dael Ann Henderson

March 4, 1945 - Sept. 26, 2021

EASTON - Dael Ann Henderson, a longtime resident of Easton, died peacefully on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at her daughters home.

Born March 4, 1945, in Albany, she was the daughter of David and Helen Broderick. When Dael was in high school, she and her family moved to Greenwich where she met her future husband, Robert T. Henderson, Sr. They graduated from Greenwich Central School in 1963. In 1972 Dael and Robert opened The Oasis, near Hedges Lake.

Dael spent more than 30 years working for New York State Tax and Finance where she had many dear friends. Family and friends admired her kindness and generosity. Dael's family was her pride and joy. She enjoyed playing cards, scrabble and other games with her grandchildren. Dael loved watching romantic comedies, an endless amount of game shows, Magnum PI and New York Giants Football. She also loved listening to Elvis and Frank Sinatra.

Dael is survived by her children who she cherished: Robert T. Henderson, Jr. (Michelle Nolan) of Greenwich, Simmons Henderson of Eagle Bridge; her grandchildren who she loved dearly: Spencer Conlin of Eagle Bridge and Dillon Henderson (Marisa Fleming) of Argyle; her great-grandson Noah Henderson of Argyle; her brothers in-law; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband Robert T. Henderson; and her sisters Joan Mara and Helen Broderick.

A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021 at St. Joseph's Church, Hill St., Greenwich, NY, 12834. Interment will follow at 12:00 p.m. in the St. Agnes Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to attend a reception beginning at 3:00 p.m. located at 65 Jodie Rd., Eagle Bridge, NY, 12057.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a tribute donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. It's an organization that was near and dear to Dael's heart.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.