David H. Rozell

Feb. 12, 1943 - Dec. 11, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS – David H. Rozell, 78, a former longtime resident of Hudson Falls and most recently of South Glens Falls and Marco Island, FL, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at his home, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

Born on February 12, 1943 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Virgil H. and Elizabeth (Sellingham) Rozell.

David was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School and was honored on the Wall of Distinction in 2006. Following high school, he graduated from Bryant University in Rhode Island, where he was an active member of the Phi Sigma Nu Fraternity.

David retired as the Assistant Superintendent of Personnel and Finance at BOCES, where he worked for 34 years. He also prepared income taxes for his friends and family for many years. David served on the First National Bank of Glens Falls Advisory Board, was a board member of the Fort Hudson Nursing Home and Treasurer of the Hudson Falls Free Library.

David was a communicant of St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls. He loved sports, including racquetball, tennis, golf, basketball and bowling. David had an incredible sense of humor that will be greatly missed. He adored his grandchildren and supported them in all their interests.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Sandra Rozell, his sister-in-law, Patricia Daley and his brother-in-law, David Daley.

David is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Darlene (Daley) Rozell of South Glens Falls; his children: Amy L. Pratte and her husband, Steve of Bedford, NH, Lisa A. Mitzen and her husband, Ed of Saratoga Springs and Kate B. Johnston and her husband, Matt of Midway, UT; his grandchildren: Joe Pratte and his wife, Kristine, Dan Pratte and his wife, Alandra, Tim Pratte and his wife, Isabel, Michael Pratte, Jessie Johnston, Devin Johnston, Emily Mitzen, Nick Mitzen and Grace Mitzen; his great-granddaughter, Bria Pratte; his brother-in-law, Richard Daley of South Glens Falls; his sister-in-law, Susan Daley of Ammon, ID; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

The Funeral Mass for David will be Celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church on the park in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward.

David's family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation for all of the love and support they have received from wonderful friends and family over the past few years. This includes the Alzheimer's Association, David's caregivers, Neighbors NY, and all of the medical professionals at Hudson Headwaters and Community Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in David's name be sent to the Alzheimer's Association of Northeastern, NY, 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the charity of personal choice.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.