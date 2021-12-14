Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David H. Rozell
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street
Hudson Falls, NY

David H. Rozell

Feb. 12, 1943 - Dec. 11, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS – David H. Rozell, 78, a former longtime resident of Hudson Falls and most recently of South Glens Falls and Marco Island, FL, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at his home, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

Born on February 12, 1943 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Virgil H. and Elizabeth (Sellingham) Rozell.

David was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School and was honored on the Wall of Distinction in 2006. Following high school, he graduated from Bryant University in Rhode Island, where he was an active member of the Phi Sigma Nu Fraternity.

David retired as the Assistant Superintendent of Personnel and Finance at BOCES, where he worked for 34 years. He also prepared income taxes for his friends and family for many years. David served on the First National Bank of Glens Falls Advisory Board, was a board member of the Fort Hudson Nursing Home and Treasurer of the Hudson Falls Free Library.

David was a communicant of St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls. He loved sports, including racquetball, tennis, golf, basketball and bowling. David had an incredible sense of humor that will be greatly missed. He adored his grandchildren and supported them in all their interests.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Sandra Rozell, his sister-in-law, Patricia Daley and his brother-in-law, David Daley.

David is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Darlene (Daley) Rozell of South Glens Falls; his children: Amy L. Pratte and her husband, Steve of Bedford, NH, Lisa A. Mitzen and her husband, Ed of Saratoga Springs and Kate B. Johnston and her husband, Matt of Midway, UT; his grandchildren: Joe Pratte and his wife, Kristine, Dan Pratte and his wife, Alandra, Tim Pratte and his wife, Isabel, Michael Pratte, Jessie Johnston, Devin Johnston, Emily Mitzen, Nick Mitzen and Grace Mitzen; his great-granddaughter, Bria Pratte; his brother-in-law, Richard Daley of South Glens Falls; his sister-in-law, Susan Daley of Ammon, ID; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

The Funeral Mass for David will be Celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church on the park in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward.

David's family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation for all of the love and support they have received from wonderful friends and family over the past few years. This includes the Alzheimer's Association, David's caregivers, Neighbors NY, and all of the medical professionals at Hudson Headwaters and Community Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in David's name be sent to the Alzheimer's Association of Northeastern, NY, 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the charity of personal choice.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street, Hudson Falls, NY
Dec
15
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Carleton Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carleton Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry to hear about Daves passing. I would like to send condolences to his entire family. Dave was the business administrator when I began my teaching career at Washington Boces in 1977. He was a kind and hard-working man. I would meet with him yearly to sign paperwork to write off my student loan. He made me aware of the benefit of teaching in what was deemed an economically deprived area. If not for him and his knowledge I would have had to pay my loans for the years until they were satisfied. I enjoyed meeting with him. Please accept my sympathy.
Lou Anne Piccirillo
Work
December 15, 2021
Darlene & Family, my heartfelt sympathies & prayers I send to you. Dave was such a kind, caring gentleman. I was blessed to have known him & received much help during my 32 years at BOCES. Dave has completed his journey &. Is now resting in our Savior´s arms. I am aware of how you feel because my Brian passed on August 2nd after 60 years together. God bless them both.
Helen Taylor
Work
December 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results