David Walter Wicks
FUNERAL HOME
Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory & Florist-Valley View Chapel
7414 Old Lee Highway
Chattanooga, TN

David Walter Wicks

CLEVELAND, TN - David Walter Wicks, 62, of Cleveland, TN, passed away on

Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Dave was born in Glens Falls, NY to the late, Walter and Deniece Wicks. He was preceded in death by his sister, Joy Wicks and brother, Dana Wicks.

Survivors include his loving wife, Cindy Wicks; children: Caitlin (Shane) Patterson, Andrew (Martha) Wicks; Papa's "Wee Irish Lads": Rhett and Bennett Patterson; brother, Dale Wicks; sister-in-law, Terry (Jon) Herwerth; several nieces and nephews; and many beloved family and friends.

He was an employee at Blue Cross for almost 30 years and currently served as a Director. Dave was a member at Christway Community Church. He loved Jesus and loved being involved in the church, whether that was through missions or in other aspects of church life. He enjoyed being active, playing golf and tennis. Dave loved to travel with his family, but his favorite thing was simply spending time with them.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 21 2021 at Christway Community Church, 6201 Mountain View Road, Ooltewah, TN 37363.

A memorial service will follow at the church at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021 with Pastor John Waters officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christway Community Church, 6201 Mountain View Road, Ooltewah, TN 37363.

Please share your thoughts and memories online at: www.ChattanoogaValleyViewChapel.com

Arrangements are under the care of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory & Florist, 7414 Old Lee Highway, Chattanooga, TN 37421.


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Christway Community Church
6201 Mountain View Road, Ooltewah, TN
Jun
21
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Christway Community Church
TN
Funeral services provided by:
Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory & Florist-Valley View Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of his home going...He truly was a great guy...lots of fond and funny memories
Laurie Jacobie Russell
Friend
June 21, 2021
I wanted to also say David was a great husband and best friends with Cindy. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Wicks family.
Sherman Wicks
Family
June 20, 2021
I´m really sorry to hear of David´s passing I´m thinking of you Dale and his family Moe !
Moses Pliscofsky
Friend
June 19, 2021
It was a shock when Cindy had called me Thursday morning to tell me of Dave passing. He was a great Son, Father, Brother, Grand dad and Cousin and a great Friend to many. Growing up being a cousin of his and his other 2 brothers and my other 3 brothers there was going to be trouble with 7 boys around. He was a great jokester and funny guy. You will be missed David.
Sherman Wicks
Family
June 19, 2021
