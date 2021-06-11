Menu
Donald C. "Tunk" Harris
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
53 Quaker Rd
Queensbury, NY

Donald C. "Tunk" Harris

Aug. 4, 1942 - June 9, 2021

LAKE GEORGE – Donald C. "Tunk" Harris, 78, of Lake George passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at The Home of the Good Shepard.

Born on August 4, 1942 in Glens Falls and raised in the heart of Harrisena, NY, he was the son of the late Marshall LeRoy and Sarah Levina (Miller) Harris.

He graduated from Lake George High School, Class of 1960. After graduation, he joined the US Army. In 1963 after being honorably discharged, he returned home and joined the Air National Guard.

Donald married his high school sweetheart, Mildred S. "Millie" Brown on January 10, 1963; they enjoyed 48 years of marriage before she passed away December 17, 2011.

He was employed at Finch Pruyn for five years from 1965-1970, in 1970 went to work for Sears Roebuck. When he retired, he had over 30 years of dedicated employment.

Donald was a member of the NRA, had a certification to farm trees and enjoyed hunting, fishing and most of all family time, especially during the holidays.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Millie, he was predeceased by his brothers: Phillip J. Harris and William R. Harris; his sisters: Nancy Wood and Joyce Eggleston.

Survivors include his sisters: Carol I. Higgins of Lake George and Gail (Donald) Goodrich of Port St. Lucie, FL.; daughter, Sharon Harris Lowell (Dan) of Queensbury; sons: Lee (Jana) Harris of Kattskill Bay and Mark Harris of Cayuga. He is also survived by his grandchildren: DJ (KT) Lowell, Nathan Lowell, Billy Harris, Charlotte Harris and Grace Harris; great granddaughter, Lexi Jane Lowell; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

No calling hours are scheduled.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Seelye Cemetery, 1539 Ridge Rd., Queensbury, NY 12804. Please join the family for a celebration of life at the Adirondack Bar & Grill immediately following the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Donald to your local hospice organization.

Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, online condolences may be made by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.



Published by Post-Star on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Celebration of Life
Adirondack Bar & Grill
NY
Jun
14
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Seelye Cemetery
1539 Ridge Rd., Queensbury, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Steph & George
June 17, 2021
Carol, My deepest sympathy on the loss of your brother. Another good guy is no longer with us. May he Rest In Peace. Nipper
Charles Yagar
June 15, 2021
So very sorry to learn of Don's passing. Even though I was a few years behind him in school, I have great memories of Don during that time. Carol, Gail and family my thoughts and prayers are with you all. andMy thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Carol A Carlson
June 15, 2021
Our Deepest and Sincere Sympathy goes to all of You with all our Hearts
Bridget and Rich Paris
Friend
June 12, 2021
Trunk was one of my favorite classmates, always a great guy, for many years he was what made a call for service from Sears a good day instead of a bad one ! My condolences on your loss.
Judy Chadwick Baurle
School
June 11, 2021
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
D
June 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results