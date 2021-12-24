Doris S. Aubrey

June 13, 1932 - Dec. 20, 2021

GREENFIELD CENTER - Doris S. Aubrey passed into the arms of her Lord on Monday, December 20, 2021, at the home of her niece.

She was born on June 13, 1932, at her grandmother's home in Hartford. She was the youngest of seven siblings. She grew up on the family farm and graduated from the Hartford Central School in 1949.

As a teenager, she worked at a tea shop in Hudson Falls where she saved enough money to buy her first car which she was very proud of.

She married her high school sweetheart Willard Aubrey and lived in Adamsville in their country farmhouse.

She worked many years for the D&H Railroad as a Secretary and Dispatcher in the Signal Department. She was a devoted wife and was known for her hard work and generosity to those who needed it the most, supporting many charities and helping out those around her.

Her sense of patriotism was very deep. She loved her three brothers who served in WWII. Her passion for the greatest generation drove her and her husband to establish the Veterans Memorial Monument at the Hartford Central School.

She was predeceased by her husband, Willard D. Aubrey; father and mother, Carl A. and Flossie (Wakeley) Smith; and her brothers and sisters, Marian (Smith) Selfridge, Carl Smith, Jr., Laura Smith--Cirino, Forrest Smith, Theodore "Ted" Smith, and Irene (Smith) Hunsperger.

She is survived by many nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank all those who made it possible for Doris to live out her final months with those she loved, especially thanking Christie Porter, Norma Schyberg, Community Hospice and Rob Winn.

A spring burial service will be announced at a later date.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.