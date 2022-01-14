Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edith Caggiano
FUNERAL HOME
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY

Edith Caggiano

Aug. 6, 1938 - Jan. 12, 2022

Edith Caggiano, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Saratoga Hospital.

She was born on August 6, 1938, in Bremerhaven, Germany to the late Johann and Alma (Fricke) von Glahn.

Edith graduated high school in Germany and went on to get her beauticians license in Germany. In 1961 when she moved to the US, she owned her own shop, Edith's Coiffeurs, in Yonkers. Her strong following made her known as the best beautician around.

Edith enjoyed reading, gardening, Hallmark movies, dessert, the casino and spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Edith was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She spent 10 years caring for her husband. She was a comfort to the patients at the nursing home. They called her an angel and now she is.

Edith is survived by her sons: Norbert (Lorraine) Caggiano and Victor Caggiano; daughter Cathyren (David) Caggiano Demko; sister, Helga Klimek; sister-in-law, Phyllis Savoy; cousins: Irma Bennett, Erika (Augie) Schumacher; grandchildren: Allyson (John) Fox, Amanda (Michele) Caggiano, Joseph Burns; great-grandchildren: James, Matthew and Christopher Fox, Lena Caggiano; and friends.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Jerry Caggiano.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m on Monday, January 17, 2022, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave (Rte. 9 and/or Marion Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY.

A mass service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at St. Clement's Church, 231 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY.

Interment will be held at 11:30 at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19 social distancing as well as wearing of a face mask is recommended.

For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jan. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Compassionate Funeral Care
402 Maple Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY
Jan
18
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Clement’s Church
231 Lake Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY
Jan
18
Interment
11:30a.m.
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
200 Duell Rd, Schuylerville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Compassionate Funeral Care Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.