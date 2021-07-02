Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward J. Barber
FUNERAL HOME
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Road
Queensbury, NY

Edward J. Barber

May 22, 1950 - July 30, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Edward J. Barber, 71, of Queensbury passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 30, 2021, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer.

He was born in Glens Falls on May 22, 1950 to his loving parents William and Florence (Cimo) Barber.

Ed was a graduate of Glens Falls High School in 1969, where he excelled in athletics. He has a 3-letter athlete of football, baseball and wrestling; earning him the title of "Most Athletic" for the class of 1969. Following graduation he continued his education at Hudson Valley Community College, graduating in 1971, where he was later inducted into their Hall of Fame for wrestling in 1995: his plaque still hangs there today!

In 1971, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps serving in Nigeria and Lebanon as an Embassy Guard. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in 1975 and then he went on to earn his bachelor's degree in Elementary Education with a minor in Physical Education, from Castleton State University.

Ed started at North Country Janitorial part time in 1975 before working his way up to co-owner. Ed also became owner of Glens Falls Cleaning Service.

He was an unassuming man who quietly gave endlessly to those he loved. He never wanted or expected anything in return, other than peace of mind knowing he was able to lighten the burden for someone in need.

Ed's love for his family was unbounded. From coaching his daughters little league teams, to teaching his grandchildren how to swim and fish, there was rarely a dull moment. However, Ed knew how to take it easy at Queensbury Country Club or Bend of the River golf courses with his beloved golf buddies, as well as taking time out for his daily Dunkin' Donuts social hour! Ed also enjoyed traveling with his wife and just spending time with those he loved. Ed truly was content with the simplicities of life.

On May 2, 1975, he married the love of his life, Angela Rose Cafaro. Together, they had three beautiful and loving daughters: Michelle (John) Roberts of Queensbury, Jill (Joseph) Silvia of Farmington, CT and Laura (Tom) Barber of Albany. He is also survived by his four cherished grandchildren: Sophia and Ella Roberts, Luke and Grace Silvia; his siblings, Sandra "Sandy" Lane of Rock Hill, SC, Francine Chase of Queensbury and William (Loretta) Barber of Glendale, AZ; his brothers in-law, Anthony "Tony" (Nonie) Cafaro of Queensbury, and James (Janice) Cafaro of Mount Pleasant, SC, along with several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021 at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, Aviation Road, Queensbury.

Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

No calling hours are scheduled.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. David Judkins and Dr. Michael Chase, who were both involved with his care from day one, as well as cherished friends. Also, many thanks to Dr. Stoutenburg, Patty Godnick and Stephanie, CR Wood Cancer Center, the entire staff at Tower 2 and Dr. Joe Dagostino, who were never more than a phone call away.

Donations in Ed's memory may be made to the Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association, P.O. Box 55071 #15530, Boston, MA 02205 or www.ecaware.org.


Published by Post-Star from Jul. 2 to Jul. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
27 Entries
I am very sorry to hear about the passing of Ed Barber. I was an 8th Grade wrestler when Ed was the Glens Falls High School Wrestling Team Captain. That entire varsity team was an inspiration to us, but especially Ed. He exulted in the challenge and was the Leader in every way. It was heartening to read about the fine life Ed went on to live. I know his passing is a tremendous loss for his Friends and Family.
Gene Smith
School
July 15, 2021
Dear Angie, Francine, and Barber Family, I was writing a note of sympathy to another friend's mother, when I came upon Ed's obituary. I had no idea he passed away. He certainly put up a good fight and I hoped we would win his battle. My deepest sympathy to you and all your loving family. We would always see Ed & his friend David Judkins in DD when we'd go for our coffee. Love & Sympathy, Agnes Vigotty
AGNES VIGOTTY
Family
July 14, 2021
My deepest and sincere sorrow To all of the family. I enjoyed catching up on the family with Ed at the Cardiac Rehab. Angie please know you´re in my thoughts and prayers.
Mary Jo Whitaker
Friend
July 14, 2021
Ed was a genuinely good man who always put others ahead of himself. I worked for him many years ago, and he prided himself on doing quality work. His sense of humor was contagious, and he made us all feel like important and invaluable members of his team. He shall be sorely missed. My heart and sympathy go out to his family during this sad time.
Jody Rivers
July 14, 2021
Angie, I knew you and your family when I worked at Dr. Schutze's office years ago. I just wanted to send my condolences and praying for your strength during this difficult time....
Bonnie Greco
Other
July 12, 2021
With deepest sympathy our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Arvella ,Shawn,Adam Thorpe
Arvella Thorpe
Family
July 12, 2021
I send my deepest sympathy to Angie and her family. My thoughts and prayers are will them as they grieve . May Ed rest in peace.
Laura L gorham
July 11, 2021
They say "A good man is hard to find", but Eddie was one of the select few! I came across a quote in a book I read recently that will hopefully give some comfort to all of Eddie´s girls; "He is still in her heart and her memory, and he is going to stay beside her, keeping her company for all time."
Sue and Bob Davis
Friend
July 11, 2021
Ed was one of the finest gentleman I have ever known. Until we meet again.
John Anderson
Friend
July 11, 2021
Angie and family, so sorry for your loss. Ed was a great guy. Know you are all in my prayers.
Jan Kelly
July 9, 2021
Our condolences go out to Angie and the girls. RIP Ed.
Gary & Micki Hughes
Other
July 9, 2021
Sending our deepest Sympathy to the family of a sweet guy He will be missed by many who knew him Barb & Harley Hermance
Barbara Hermance
July 9, 2021
Angie & Family Even though I didn't see Ed that often anymore, when I did we'd share some great memories of our summer back in 1970 as lifeguards in Lake George. He was a special guy, with a great sense of humor. Please accept our sincere condolences on his passing, and we hope the fond memories you all have of him will help carry you through this tough time. Doug & Jane Fiore
Doug & Jane Fiore
Friend
July 9, 2021
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
D
July 9, 2021
We love you Papa
Michelle Roberts
Family
July 7, 2021
Dad, you never missed a swim practice the girls had. Thank you for making it to Sophie´s track meets this June. They know how proud you were of them. Thank you for instilling so much of "you" into them! I am so grateful you were such a huge part of their lives. The memories you made with them will last a lifetime. Love you so much. Thank you for you. I am so blessed to be able to have called you Dad. XOXO. Love, Shell
Michelle Roberts
Family
July 7, 2021
Ed was hard working, honest, and kind. I worked many years with him. Such a good man will be missed. My thoughts with his family, whom he loved very much.
jackie hope
July 7, 2021
Ed was a life long friend, very close in our school days, drifted apart as we both started our professional and family life, drifted back in later years. One thing, Ed was always the same, determined in purpose, kind, considerate, and someone I am proud to call a friend.
Tom and Sue Flynn
Friend
July 7, 2021
I work at the cardiology office and had the pleasure of knowing Ed. He was a kind gentle soul and always had a smile even when he was receiving chemo and feeling sick. I would ask him how he was and he would always say doing good Deb even when I knew he wasn´t feeling well. My thoughts and prayers go out to his wife and family . I will miss seeing him. God bless
Debbie Bronson
Work
July 6, 2021
Angie and family, My sincere condolences in the passing of Ed. To me he was a true friend who never complained about his condition but was more concerned about the well being of others. He had a heart of gold and a smile that was contagious. He will definitely be missed, but not forgotten, by all who knew him. Please know that you are all in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. May fond memories help you through this time of sadness.
Fred MacNaughton
Friend
July 6, 2021
I've known Ed since I was 15 years old. He was a great boss and a true friend. When no one else would, Ed took me under his wing and treated me with respect and love. He always made sure I had a job. He will be truly missed.
John Moran
July 6, 2021
Eddie was always putting others before himself. The phrase, "He´d give u the shirt off his back!" describes Eddies time here on earth! RIP Eddie
Frank Munoff
July 6, 2021
My deepest sympathies to Angie and the family. Ed was a fantastic person and I loved being with him. He always made me laugh and strive to be better. Many times I would see him running to get his morning coffee and picking up one for Angie. Rest In Peace my friend.
Clint Currier
Friend
July 5, 2021
Angie, I am so sorry for you and your families loss. I would see Ed in the halls and he always had a "hi" for me. His strength & will to fight we´re admirable. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family and all who knew Ed . Sharon
Sharon Geerts
Other
July 4, 2021
I am so sorry to hear the passing of Eddie. What a great man. He made us laugh on the golf course and Sunday mornings on the court back when we still could play. Your thoughts and prayer are with Angie and your family.
Gary Weaver
Friend
July 3, 2021
RIP Eddie, your a good man with a beautiful family. My brother will miss his best friend. I am so sorry to Angie& the girls. Bless you all.
Micki & gary hughes
Friend
July 2, 2021
Good bye my little brother. You were much loved and will be greatly missed.
Bill Barber
July 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 27 of 27 results