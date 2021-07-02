Edward J. Barber

May 22, 1950 - July 30, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Edward J. Barber, 71, of Queensbury passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 30, 2021, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer.

He was born in Glens Falls on May 22, 1950 to his loving parents William and Florence (Cimo) Barber.

Ed was a graduate of Glens Falls High School in 1969, where he excelled in athletics. He has a 3-letter athlete of football, baseball and wrestling; earning him the title of "Most Athletic" for the class of 1969. Following graduation he continued his education at Hudson Valley Community College, graduating in 1971, where he was later inducted into their Hall of Fame for wrestling in 1995: his plaque still hangs there today!

In 1971, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps serving in Nigeria and Lebanon as an Embassy Guard. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in 1975 and then he went on to earn his bachelor's degree in Elementary Education with a minor in Physical Education, from Castleton State University.

Ed started at North Country Janitorial part time in 1975 before working his way up to co-owner. Ed also became owner of Glens Falls Cleaning Service.

He was an unassuming man who quietly gave endlessly to those he loved. He never wanted or expected anything in return, other than peace of mind knowing he was able to lighten the burden for someone in need.

Ed's love for his family was unbounded. From coaching his daughters little league teams, to teaching his grandchildren how to swim and fish, there was rarely a dull moment. However, Ed knew how to take it easy at Queensbury Country Club or Bend of the River golf courses with his beloved golf buddies, as well as taking time out for his daily Dunkin' Donuts social hour! Ed also enjoyed traveling with his wife and just spending time with those he loved. Ed truly was content with the simplicities of life.

On May 2, 1975, he married the love of his life, Angela Rose Cafaro. Together, they had three beautiful and loving daughters: Michelle (John) Roberts of Queensbury, Jill (Joseph) Silvia of Farmington, CT and Laura (Tom) Barber of Albany. He is also survived by his four cherished grandchildren: Sophia and Ella Roberts, Luke and Grace Silvia; his siblings, Sandra "Sandy" Lane of Rock Hill, SC, Francine Chase of Queensbury and William (Loretta) Barber of Glendale, AZ; his brothers in-law, Anthony "Tony" (Nonie) Cafaro of Queensbury, and James (Janice) Cafaro of Mount Pleasant, SC, along with several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021 at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, Aviation Road, Queensbury.

Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

No calling hours are scheduled.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. David Judkins and Dr. Michael Chase, who were both involved with his care from day one, as well as cherished friends. Also, many thanks to Dr. Stoutenburg, Patty Godnick and Stephanie, CR Wood Cancer Center, the entire staff at Tower 2 and Dr. Joe Dagostino, who were never more than a phone call away.

Donations in Ed's memory may be made to the Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association, P.O. Box 55071 #15530, Boston, MA 02205 or www.ecaware.org.