Elizabeth T. Smith
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Alexander Funeral Home, Inc - Warrensburg
3809 Main Street
Warrensburg, NY

Elizabeth T. Smith

Jan. 23, 1931 - Jan. 10, 2022

BOLTON LANDING - Elizabeth T. Smith, 90, of Bluebird Lane, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Fort Hudson Nursing Center.

Born in Ithaca, NY on January 23, 1931, she was the daughter of Roger and Frances (Kresge) Todd.

Betty was raised in West Danby, NY on a farm and graduated from Newfield Central School. In 1953 she graduated from the State University College of Home Economics at Oneonta with a Bachelor of Science Degree. She was a member of the college marching band and the Theta Phi Epsilon Sorority. She also earned a Master's Degree from Cornell University.

Betty taught Home Economics at Holland Patent Central School for over 30 years. She was involved in several extracurricular activities, including cheerleading coach and costume designer for the school musicals.

She enjoyed spending time with her daughters and their families, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and her husband, Jim both enjoyed times on Lake George boating and in Holland Patent cross-country skiing with their friends and family.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, James D. Smith, Jr. and his parents, James and Ruth Smith, her brothers: Milton (Janice) Todd, Ralph Todd, her brothers and sisters-in-law: Clara (Rudolph) Volkmann, Frederick (Marilyn) Smith, Janet (Jack) LeGere, Robert (Margaret) Smith; nephews: Roger Todd, Frederick Smith, Douglas Smith, Michael Smith, Robert Smith; and niece Janine Todd.

Survivors include her daughters: Susan (Peter) Cady and Pamela (Scott) Quigan; her grandchildren: Erica (Matthew) Eager, Michael Quigan and fiance Annie Dowton, Lauren Quigan, Grace (Ryan) Kennedy, Emma Cady, Sam Cady; her great-grandchildren: Sullivan and Finley Eager; sister-in-law, Jan Todd; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Bolton Rural Cemetery, with Pastor Ali Trowbridge officiating.

Contributions may be made in memory of Elizabeth T. Smith to the Bolton Central School Scholarship Fund, PO Box 951, Bolton Landing, NY 12814.

The family would like to express a sincere thank you to Fort Hudson Nursing Center staff, especially to Alica, Nan, Janice, Brandi and Andrea, for treating her as a family member. Thank you also to Saratoga Community Hospice for their support and kindness.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.


Published by Post-Star on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Alexander Funeral Home, Inc - Warrensburg
I was a neighbor of Jim and Betty my whole childhood and couldn´t have been luckier to grow up with them! I don´t have the words, just the memories of their kindness and generosity. I loved them like family and although all this time has passed I can still close my eyes and relive the memories. Rest in piece Betty and Jim, you were always loved by the Ernst family. God hold them tight, they were angels
Hans
February 20, 2022
We truly loved Aunt Betty and have so many wonderful memories of her. Thinking of the entire family at this time!
Tom and Jodi Sheridan
Friend
January 22, 2022
Aunt Betty was such a wonderful lady. With love to all her family
Patti Haux
Family
January 18, 2022
Thinking of all of you and sending our sympathy and prayers to the whole family.
Gail and Tony DePace
Friend
January 16, 2022
Sue and Pam I´m so sorry for your loss. Betty sure will be missed she was always my favorite. Such a wonderful lady
Ann
Work
January 15, 2022
