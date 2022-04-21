Menu
Ellen W. Lewza
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway
Fort Edward, NY
Ellen W. Lewza

July 12, 1930 - April 16, 2022

BALLSTON SPA - Ellen W. Lewza, 91, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022, with her loving family by her side.

Born on July 12, 1930, in Troy, she was daughter of the late Alfred and Jane (Higgins) Woods.

She attended St. Mary's Catholic Grammar School and graduated from Catholic High School in 1948.

Ellen regularly attended St. Joseph's Church in Fort Edward, St. Mary's Church in Glens Falls and Ballston Spa.

For many years, Ellen worked as a representative for AT&T and NYNEX in Glens Falls and Troy. She was a member of the Moreau Senior Citizens, and the Glens Falls Hospital Guild.

On August 20, 1955, Ellen married the love of her life, Stanley P. Lewza, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Troy.

Ellen was dedicated to raising her family, attending all their sporting events, spending time with her cousins, extended family, close friends, and many dogs.

In addition to her parents, Ellen was predeceased by her brother, Robert Woods, sister, Mary Woods, sister-in-law, Marilyn Woods, father-in-law, Paul Lewza, and mother-in-law, Catherine Lewza.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband of over 66 years, Stanley Lewza; her children: Anne (Tom) Pendergrass of Chestertown, Paul (Colleen) Lewza of Landing, NJ, Mary (Doug) Dinon of Saratoga, Mark Lewza of St. Mary's, GA, Jane (Kevin) Pennington of Cohasset, MA, and Daniel (Lisa) Lewza of Ballston Spa; 12 grandchildren; as well as her special nephews: Tim, Kevin, Mike Woods.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at St. Mary's Church, 167 Milton Ave, Ballston Spa, NY 12020.

Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

Memorial donations in Ellen's name can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Church
167 Milton Ave, Ballston Spa, NY
Funeral services provided by:
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
Sponsored by M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home.
My thoughts & prayers go out to Coach Lewza´s family for the loss of Ellen
Frank munoff
School
April 20, 2022
A life well lived and a very special lady. God bless. Eric Stenzel Columbus, Ohio
Eric Stenzel
Friend
April 19, 2022
Just read the lost of your Mother.wish there was something I could say to soften your grief . I send you all a heart full of sympathy. Love Brenda
Brenda Donnelly
Family
April 19, 2022
