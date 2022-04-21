Ellen W. Lewza

July 12, 1930 - April 16, 2022

BALLSTON SPA - Ellen W. Lewza, 91, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022, with her loving family by her side.

Born on July 12, 1930, in Troy, she was daughter of the late Alfred and Jane (Higgins) Woods.

She attended St. Mary's Catholic Grammar School and graduated from Catholic High School in 1948.

Ellen regularly attended St. Joseph's Church in Fort Edward, St. Mary's Church in Glens Falls and Ballston Spa.

For many years, Ellen worked as a representative for AT&T and NYNEX in Glens Falls and Troy. She was a member of the Moreau Senior Citizens, and the Glens Falls Hospital Guild.

On August 20, 1955, Ellen married the love of her life, Stanley P. Lewza, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Troy.

Ellen was dedicated to raising her family, attending all their sporting events, spending time with her cousins, extended family, close friends, and many dogs.

In addition to her parents, Ellen was predeceased by her brother, Robert Woods, sister, Mary Woods, sister-in-law, Marilyn Woods, father-in-law, Paul Lewza, and mother-in-law, Catherine Lewza.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband of over 66 years, Stanley Lewza; her children: Anne (Tom) Pendergrass of Chestertown, Paul (Colleen) Lewza of Landing, NJ, Mary (Doug) Dinon of Saratoga, Mark Lewza of St. Mary's, GA, Jane (Kevin) Pennington of Cohasset, MA, and Daniel (Lisa) Lewza of Ballston Spa; 12 grandchildren; as well as her special nephews: Tim, Kevin, Mike Woods.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at St. Mary's Church, 167 Milton Ave, Ballston Spa, NY 12020.

Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

Memorial donations in Ellen's name can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

