Florence Irene Cook
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
53 Quaker Rd
Queensbury, NY

Florence Irene Cook

May 13, 1924 - Sept. 7, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Florence Irene Cook passed away peacefully and with family by her side on September 7, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital. She was the daughter of Leslie and Cleora Stewart and was born in North Springfield, VT on May 13, 1924.

Florence was known as Flossie in Vermont, where she spent her early years and where she met her future husband and high school sweetheart Cheney Cook. She was married for 67 years before her husband's passing on November 5, 2014.

Flossie was quite the dancer and took dance classes as a child through her teen years. She carried that love for dancing into her later years, and stole the dance floor every time with her husband Cheney. She had an adventurous spirit, and could be found driving her brother's motorcycle to Old Orchard in Maine or roller skating. Flossie and Cheney were married after his return from the Pacific Theater at the end of World War II. They moved to New York and began their family life, raising four children in Lake George. Her friends in New York came to know her as Flo. In addition to her greatest contribution in life as a wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother, she served as a Girl Scout leader and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. After being a wonderful stay at home mom for years, she began working as a florist and loved to create floral masterpieces. She waitressed for her dear friend's restaurant, and was a part time school cafeteria cook/server for the Lake George Elementary School.

Upon Cheney's retirement, they returned to their mountain home in Vermont and spent time in Florida during the winters. In Vermont, she spent many years expanding her perennial gardens and growing vegetables. They enjoyed the outdoors by taking daily walks, picking wild berries and exploring the many dirt roads in the countryside. She also took great joy making ceramics at the Springfield, Vermont Senior Center and participated in their many special events. Flo was an amazing baker throughout her entire life well into her 90's. She baked homemade bread, muffins, cookies and donuts which her family and friends enjoyed.

As Flo aged, she spent her time doing jigsaw puzzles, crocheting, playing cards, and watching the news and classic old movies. Flo loved holidays, especially Christmas and was thrilled Santa paid her a special visit on her 95th birthday. Holidays meant family-time with large family gatherings which was very important to her to make her holiday complete. During the last seven years, her daughter Sally and her husband, Steve opened up their home to Flo. They took great care of her and made her very comfortable.

She is pre deceased by her devoted husband, Cheney Cook and son, Brian Cook who passed in February 12, 2010. She is survived by her three daughters: Susan Cook (Gary Christenson), Sally White (Steve), and Brenda Wheatley (Jay); eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Her family and friends will miss the feisty Flo who was fast on her feet, and her frank and shocking one liners. Flo was very proud of her gravestone that quotes "Enjoy Life" and her family will continue to follow her wise advice. There will be no services and a private burial will be held for immediate family members at a future date.

The family would like to express gratitude to Dr. David Cunningham for his years of professional medical care. He was extremely kind and dedicated to Flo. We would also like to thank the Tower in Glens Falls Hospital for their care and of course, "Elizabeth" who was her aide and special friend during some happy and very difficult times.

Donations in memory of Florence may be made to the Lake George Volunteer Fire Department, 179 Ottawa Street, Lake George, NY 12845.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Always such a petite, yet strong woman who possessed the biggest heart! Family was everything to her, and in turn, family was there for her throughout her wonderful life! Her passing surely leaves a huge void. May your memories bring endless comfort. God bless you, Flossie and your beautiful family!
Mary Ellen Bevins Jolley
Friend
September 20, 2021
So sorry for you loss. It is hard loosing a parent no matter how old we are or they are. May her memory be a blessing.
Barbara and Peter Murray
September 19, 2021
Flossie was a wonderful woman, who was more like a mother to me than a mother-in-law. She was grandmother to my 3 children, Scott, Brett, And Jennifer. She was their favorite! When Brian was in the Navy, she would take us in for months at a time, so that we would not be alone when he was out to sea. She kept us busy and taught me how to cook, as I was terrible at it. I still make a lot of her recipes. She never forgot a birthday or Christmas for anyone that she loved. She had a big heart, a big smile and she will be missed by all of us. Love you Flossie!
Pat Ovitt
September 19, 2021
