George V. Pawlowski

Aug. 31, 1933 - Sept. 28, 2021

CLIFTON PARK - George V. Pawlowski, 88, formerly of Clifton Park, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, VT.

Born August 31, 1933 in Buffalo, NY, he was the son of the late Victor and Genevieve (Michalski) Pawlowski.

George graduated from East High School in Buffalo and received his Associate's Degree in Applied Science from SUNY Buffalo. He earned his Professional Engineering Degree and also his Master's of Business at SUNY Buffalo.

He had worked for the Town of Cheektowaga and in 1962, he began working for New York Telephone which became Verizon. George retired in 1992 as a Manager of Special Services.

George lived in Buffalo and moved to Clifton Park in 1977 where he resided until 2014 when he moved to Cambridge.

George was a member of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park. He volunteered at the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, at CAPTAIN in Clifton Park, SCORE in Albany and the Special Olympics.

He served on the Board of Directors for the Friends of Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library and was a charter member of the Steuben Athletic Club in Albany.

George loved to travel and went on many trips with Elder Hostels to Acadia, ME, Mystic, CT, Salem, MA and the University of New Hampshire doing Marine Studies.

Over the years, he enjoyed watching his daughter and also his grandchildren play sports. He loved reading about history, studying family genealogy and enjoyed biking and kayaking.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, M. Gail (Midsonk) Pawlowski who passed away March 26, 2013 and a sister, Joan Passmore.

George is survived by his daughter, Tracy Schneider of Cambridge; a brother, Ronald (Diane) Pawlowski of Baltimore, MD; three grandchildren: Calvin, Deacon and Quentin Schneider; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service with military honors will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville with Rev. Debbie Earthrowl officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CAPTAIN Community Human Services, 15 Municipal Plaza, #3, Clifton Park, NY 12065 or Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park, NY 12065.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Funeral arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge.